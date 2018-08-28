Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How late payment is impacting some local businesses - but could help be on the way?

PUBLISHED: 16:11 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:11 31 October 2018

Late Payments

Late Payments

Archant

Cashflow is king – it’s a warning every business knows, and yet late payment is a damaging problem that the majority of businesses have come up against.

Colin Low, Chartered Financial PlannerColin Low, Chartered Financial Planner

Peter McKenna Brady, the managing director of graphic design company Mutual Media UK, based in Ipswich, recalls the aggravation caused by late payments for a project he did for a large music company.

“It was a rush order placed by a senior staff member. I designed, printed and delivered well inside the scope we had to do the work.”

But six months later, Mr Brady says he still hadn’t been paid.

“Every time I called, I was told that I had to have a PO (purchase order). How was I supposed to know they won’t pay without a PO when it was my first job?

“Nine months, later I eventually got paid but I spent more in phone calls to get paid than the value in the job.”

New recommendations from the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT), backed by leading backbenchers in a cross-party pressure group, are hoping to ease the late pay pain for businesses.

The AAT has recommended that the currently voluntary Prompt Payment Code, who compels signatories to pay on time and with good practice, be made compulsory to all businesses over 250 staff.

The AAT also suggests that the current legal payment terms should be halved from a maximum of 60 days to 30 days, and that a financial penalty scheme be put in place to apprehend consistently late payers, enforced by the Small Business Commissioner.

Andrew Mower, the Federation of Small Business’ development manager in East Anglia, said: “Poor payment practices are seen as the top business risk for many small suppliers and cause thousands of businesses to close every year.

“Our research has shown that around a third of payments to small businesses are late and that this resulted in cash flow difficulties for nearly one in four of these firms. The voluntary Prompt Payment Code is not working when it allows signatories to pay on terms of over 120 days, so we want to see a new tough and transparent compliance regime.”

Colin Low, a financial planner and managing director of Kingsfleet Wealth in Ipswich, said he finds the issue of withholding payment of invoices to be “deeply unethical.”

“An invoice is typically issued after receipt of good or service anyway so delay payment by any reasonable period is simply discourteous, irrespective of what impact it may have on the cashflow of the business. “It is a shame that this issue needs to be codified or legislated upon, but if that’s what is required to ensure that a just settlement is made in good time, then that can only be a good thing.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

UKIP leader defends ‘incredibly brave’ Tommy Robinson during Lowestoft fishing meeting

39 minutes ago James Carr
UKIP leader Gerard Batten during a speech to fishermen and supporters at a public meeting at The Hotel Victoria, Lowestoft. Photo: Office of Mike Hookem.

The leader of UKIP told of his personal desire for Tommy Robinson to join the party and described him as an “incredibly brave man” during a meeting in Lowestoft.

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

10:15 Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

How late payment is impacting some local businesses - but could help be on the way?

16:11 Jessica Hill
Late Payments

Cashflow is king – it’s a warning every business knows, and yet late payment is a damaging problem that the majority of businesses have come up against.

Changing attitudes in the financial services industry

15:28 David Vincent
Fiducia Wealth Management managing director Gordon Kearney welcomes new director Susie Laws Picture: FIDUCIA WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Dedham-based Fiducia Wealth Management has announced the appointment of Susie Laws as a company director.

Suffolk builder’s gift helps children’s hospices

14:52 David Vincent
Dawn Urry, Sales & Marketing Manager at Bennett Homes left with Harri McBride, RDC Manager, EACH with some of the donated furnuture Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

A Suffolk-based family-run housebuilder is helping a regional charity to raise funds by making a donation of furniture from one of its showhomes.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide