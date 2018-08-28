Wartime motorbike to be auctioned off at charity ball

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus, AKA the Flying Flea Archant

A motorbike with a wartime history is to be auctioned off at the Armistice Ball in The Hangar at Milsoms Kesgrave next month to mark Armistice Day.

The event will raise funds for ABF, The Soldiers Charity and the East Anglian branch based at Merville Barracks in Colchester, which was given the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus - affectionately known as the Flying Flea - to auction and raise funds for the charity.

Sue Bunting from Milsom Hotels explained that there is quite a story behind this unique motorcycle. “It was used extensively during World War II; the original motorbike was made at a secret underground facility in Wiltshire,” she said. “In 2018, Royal Enfield built 1,000 with the official Parachute Regiment insignia on the fuel tank and stamped with an individual serial number; 250 of these bikes were sold online in just three minutes earlier this year and we are excited to have been given the opportunity to have the bike in our auction at the Armistice Ball.”

The ball takes place on November 10.