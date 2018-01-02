Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Accounting crisis deepens at Poundland, Harveys and Bensons owner Steinhoff

PUBLISHED: 10:45 02 January 2018 | UPDATED: 13:08 02 January 2018

Poundland owner Steinhoff may now have to restate accounts going at least as far back as 2013.

Poundland owner Steinhoff may now have to restate accounts going at least as far back as 2013.

Archant

The future of the company behind discount retail chain Poundland became further clouded today as it warned that accounting issues may date back further than previously thought.

South African-based group Steinhoff, which acquired Poundland in September 2016 for around £600m, said that it may have to restate more historic figures.

Steinhoff, which also owns the Harveys and Bensons for Beds furniture chains in the UK, was plunged into crisis last month after revelations of accounting irregularities linked to its 2016 accounts.

Today, the company said that although an internal investigation remained ongoing, a restatement of accounts “for years prior to 2015 is likely to be required”, adding that the 2016 and 2015 financial statements “can no longer be relied upon”.

The group also warned investors to “exercise caution” in relation to the financial statements.

The initial revelation triggered a share price collapse and a management overhaul, with lenders deserting the firm and credit insurance being withdrawn from its operating companies.

There are nearly 40 Poundland stores across East Anglia, including four each in and around Norwich and Colchester, three in Great Yarmouth, and two each in Ipswich, Lowestoft and King’s Lynn.

Other Poundland locations include Diss, Thetford, East Dereham, Wisbech, Bury St Edmunds, Felixstowe, Sudbury, Haverhill, Martlesham Heath, Clacton-on-Sea, Chelmsford and Witham.

There are also around a dozen branches of Harveys and Bensons for Beds in the region, including stores in Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, Bury St Edmunds, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn.

Last week Steinhoff was again downgraded by ratings agency Moody’s, which has warned that it may not have sufficient funds to “sustain its European operations”.

Cutting Steinhoff’s credit rating from B1 to Caa1, its second such downgrade, Moody’s said the move reflected the “increasing pressure on the company’s liquidity profile”.

Moody’s pointed out that Steinhoff has 1.47bn euros of debt maturing next year, and the investigation into accounting irregularities could “make it challenging to either repay or refinance”.

In December, Steinhoff installed an acting chief executive, Danie van der Merwe, following the resignation of Markus Jooste.

Steinhoff’s chairman, the South African retail billionaire Christo Wiese, had been acting as executive chairman on an interim basis following Mr Jooste’s departure, but resigned in order to “address any possible conflict of interest that may exist”.

Mr Wiese’s Brait investment group owns stakes in Virgin Active, New Look and food chain Iceland.

Topic Tags: Sudbury United Kingdom Colchester Norwich

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Accounting crisis deepens at Poundland, Harveys and Bensons owner Steinhoff

10:45 Duncan Brodie
Poundland owner Steinhoff may now have to restate accounts going at least as far back as 2013.

The future of the company behind discount retail chain Poundland became further clouded today as it warned that accounting issues may date back further than previously thought.

Co-op to create 1,600 jobs in 100 new food stores in 2018

10:13 Bethany Whymark
The Co-Op. Picture: DIMITRIS LEGAKIS/ATHENA PICTURES

One hundred new Co-op food stores are set to open in 2018.

Inflation and cyber crime among chief concerns for SMEs

09:56 Doug Faulkner
Matthew Peek, head of SME in the Anglia region for Barclays.

Cyber crime and rising inflation are the chief concerns for small businesses heading in to 2018, according to research.

Increased annual profits for Suffolk-based Easey Pigs ahead of acquisition by Tulip

11:44 Duncan Brodie
UK outdoor pigs being reared on behalf of Tulip, which acquired Suffolk-based Easey Pigs last September. Picture: TULIP

Suffolk-based Easey Pigs, which was acquired last September by Tulip, has reported increased profits for its last full year as an independent business.

The Week Ahead: Fashion retailer Next to update on Christmas trading

Yesterday, 06:00 Ravender Sembhy
Next is the first major retailer scheduled to deliver a trading update following the key Christmas trading period. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Fashion chain Next will kick-off the Christmas trading update season for the retail sector when it reports to the market this week, with high street firms generally struggling amid difficult conditions.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated: Suffolk road will remain closed today after man’s body found in unexplained circumstances

Police investigate the scene of an unexplained death in Woolpit. Picture: ARCHANT

Former UKIP councillor charged with murdering wife in Stowmarket

The scene in The Brickfields, Stowmarket, where a woman died on Saturday night. Inset, former UKIP county councillor Stephen Searle who is being questioned in connection with a woman's murder. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters’ six-hour effort to remove ring from man’s genitals

Ipswich Hospital. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Accounting crisis deepens at Poundland, Harveys and Bensons owner Steinhoff

Poundland owner Steinhoff may now have to restate accounts going at least as far back as 2013.

‘Thank goodness we kept going’ - saviours of Suffolk pub celebrate achievements

Committee members toast to a successful year at The Duke of Marlborough in Somersham. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Updated: Lifeboat stood down following reports of object floating at sea

The crew of Lowestoft lifeboat returning from a previous call out. Picture: MICK HOWES

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24