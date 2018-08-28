Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 19:00 24 October 2018

Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

Copyright Adrian Buck 2013

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

The Dragon House is one of the many impressive airbnb residences in Suffolk Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCKThe Dragon House is one of the many impressive airbnb residences in Suffolk Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

Figures revealed in Airbnb’s latest report reveal how popular a stay in our region is, with 344,000 guests rolling their suitcases to properties in East Anglia.

It seems the Suffolk turf is a great destination for families, with 19% of visitors being part of a family booking.

The popularity is great for all, with a whopping £135million being generated for local businesses and residents in the last 12 months.

It has also meant that the local hosts on average made £3,000 this year from renting their property out.

Modern Country Retreat. Picture: AIRBNBModern Country Retreat. Picture: AIRBNB

Here are five eye-catching Suffolk and north Essex based Airbnb properties.

Modern Country Retreat

A converted grain-store with access to a beach hut is the perfect get away for couples.

Inside shot of The Dragon House Picture: AIRBNBInside shot of The Dragon House Picture: AIRBNB

This property in Flowton has one bedroom, a fully-equipped kitchen and the use of a Felixstowe beach hut.

Guests have access to the top floor of this quirky studio apartment.

The Dragon House

The Giraffe House. Picture: AIRBNBThe Giraffe House. Picture: AIRBNB

This extraordinary home which is located on Belle Grove Farm has a large dragon on its roof.

Inside, there are two bedrooms both with en suites and a raw tree trunk which the staircase winds round.

The holiday home won The Daily Telegraph Building Awards and featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and Salvage Hunters.

The Giraffe House

Your next night away could be done in a giraffe-themed house located in the centre of Ipswich.

This property is designed for two guests and has one bedroom.

The giraffe theme runs throughout with duvet covers, pillows, cuddly toys, and sculptures with the animal on.

Woodbridge Windmill

If you fancy a weekend away in Woodbridge why not do it in style and do it in a Windmill?

Trickers Mill is a five storey, grade two listed tower windmill with its own private courtyard.

It is perfect for a two person stay and described as sparkling clean by recent guests.

Goat Camp Safari Style - located seven minutes from Beccles railway station

This residence gives you a true escape from the outside world with no TV or plugs on site.

It is set on a farm meaning your neighbours are goats, alpacas and horses.

The camp-style home has room for four guests and has two bedrooms.

The prices to stay in the property depend on when you are planning on going, click the links to find out more about the one that interests you.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Video: Adverts from Ford, Nissan and Fiat banned for encouraging reckless driving

11:57 Eleanor Pringle
A screenshot from the banned Ford Mustang advert. Picture: Advertising Standards Agency

Adverts for Ford, Nissan and Fiat Chrysler have been banned for endorsing irresponsible driving.

New Anglia LEP reveals further £500,000 funding pot for Norfolk and Suffolk revenue projects

11:24 Eleanor Pringle
Welding student at the College of West Anglia. PHOTO; Matthew Usher

Just a week after announcing a £19m fund for Norfolk and Suffolk businesses, the New Anglia LEP has announced it has a further £500,000 to invest in revenue projects in the region.

New product for the Royal sport of pigeon racing

18:27 David Vincent
Award for Harkers at the PATS pets products show, in the New Product Showcase Gordon Thomas, PATS organiser; James Hancock, Sales and Marketing Director for Petlife/Harkers and Karen Pickwick, pbwnews director. Picture: NEIL POPE

Bury St Edmunds-based Harkers, and sister company Petlife International, had a successful return to Telford International Centre for the PATS International show which is visited by hundreds of pet retailers, suppliers and businesses in the pet trade.

Another office for business rescue specialists

17:03 David Vincent
Gary Rupping, who is leading the new Colchester office for business rescue and insolvency specialists McTear Williams and Wood Picture; MCTEAR WILLIAMS AND WOOD

Business rescue and insolvency specialist McTear Williams & Wood has opened a new office in the heart of Colchester extending its network of offices in East Anglia to six.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide