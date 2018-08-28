Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 19:00 24 October 2018
From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.
Figures revealed in Airbnb’s latest report reveal how popular a stay in our region is, with 344,000 guests rolling their suitcases to properties in East Anglia.
It seems the Suffolk turf is a great destination for families, with 19% of visitors being part of a family booking.
The popularity is great for all, with a whopping £135million being generated for local businesses and residents in the last 12 months.
It has also meant that the local hosts on average made £3,000 this year from renting their property out.
Here are five eye-catching Suffolk and north Essex based Airbnb properties.
A converted grain-store with access to a beach hut is the perfect get away for couples.
This property in Flowton has one bedroom, a fully-equipped kitchen and the use of a Felixstowe beach hut.
Guests have access to the top floor of this quirky studio apartment.
This extraordinary home which is located on Belle Grove Farm has a large dragon on its roof.
Inside, there are two bedrooms both with en suites and a raw tree trunk which the staircase winds round.
The holiday home won The Daily Telegraph Building Awards and featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and Salvage Hunters.
Your next night away could be done in a giraffe-themed house located in the centre of Ipswich.
This property is designed for two guests and has one bedroom.
The giraffe theme runs throughout with duvet covers, pillows, cuddly toys, and sculptures with the animal on.
If you fancy a weekend away in Woodbridge why not do it in style and do it in a Windmill?
Trickers Mill is a five storey, grade two listed tower windmill with its own private courtyard.
It is perfect for a two person stay and described as sparkling clean by recent guests.
Goat Camp Safari Style - located seven minutes from Beccles railway station
This residence gives you a true escape from the outside world with no TV or plugs on site.
It is set on a farm meaning your neighbours are goats, alpacas and horses.
The camp-style home has room for four guests and has two bedrooms.
The prices to stay in the property depend on when you are planning on going, click the links to find out more about the one that interests you.