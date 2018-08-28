Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK Copyright Adrian Buck 2013

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dragon House is one of the many impressive airbnb residences in Suffolk Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK The Dragon House is one of the many impressive airbnb residences in Suffolk Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

Figures revealed in Airbnb’s latest report reveal how popular a stay in our region is, with 344,000 guests rolling their suitcases to properties in East Anglia.

It seems the Suffolk turf is a great destination for families, with 19% of visitors being part of a family booking.

The popularity is great for all, with a whopping £135million being generated for local businesses and residents in the last 12 months.

It has also meant that the local hosts on average made £3,000 this year from renting their property out.

Modern Country Retreat. Picture: AIRBNB Modern Country Retreat. Picture: AIRBNB

Here are five eye-catching Suffolk and north Essex based Airbnb properties.

Modern Country Retreat

A converted grain-store with access to a beach hut is the perfect get away for couples.

Inside shot of The Dragon House Picture: AIRBNB Inside shot of The Dragon House Picture: AIRBNB

This property in Flowton has one bedroom, a fully-equipped kitchen and the use of a Felixstowe beach hut.

Guests have access to the top floor of this quirky studio apartment.

The Dragon House

The Giraffe House. Picture: AIRBNB The Giraffe House. Picture: AIRBNB

This extraordinary home which is located on Belle Grove Farm has a large dragon on its roof.

Inside, there are two bedrooms both with en suites and a raw tree trunk which the staircase winds round.

The holiday home won The Daily Telegraph Building Awards and featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and Salvage Hunters.

The Giraffe House

Your next night away could be done in a giraffe-themed house located in the centre of Ipswich.

This property is designed for two guests and has one bedroom.

The giraffe theme runs throughout with duvet covers, pillows, cuddly toys, and sculptures with the animal on.

Woodbridge Windmill

If you fancy a weekend away in Woodbridge why not do it in style and do it in a Windmill?

Trickers Mill is a five storey, grade two listed tower windmill with its own private courtyard.

It is perfect for a two person stay and described as sparkling clean by recent guests.

Goat Camp Safari Style - located seven minutes from Beccles railway station

This residence gives you a true escape from the outside world with no TV or plugs on site.

It is set on a farm meaning your neighbours are goats, alpacas and horses.

The camp-style home has room for four guests and has two bedrooms.

The prices to stay in the property depend on when you are planning on going, click the links to find out more about the one that interests you.