Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anglian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water bills to rise as investment continues

12:46 01 February 2017

Essex & Suffolk Water chief executive Heidi Mottram at the company's Abberton Reservoir, near Colchester. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Essex & Suffolk Water chief executive Heidi Mottram at the company's Abberton Reservoir, near Colchester. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anglian Water (AW) has unveiled a £425m programme of investment for the the coming year, while restricting the increase in bills for its customes to 2.1%.

2 Comments

The company says this represents an inflation-only increase, and comes after a 7% cut in bills two years ago which was the biggest reduction of any major water supplier in the UK.

It means that AW customers on a water meter should pay an average of just under £389 in the year from April.

Customers of Essex & Suffolk Water (which, unlike AW, does not provide sewerage services) will see an average increase in their bills of around 1.7%, with a typical customer on a meter paying around £216.

Water companies are entering the third year of a five-year pricing regime announced by industry regulator Ofwat in Decemer 2014, which runs until 2020.

AW is committed to investing around £5bn during the five-year term, in order to reduce leakage, maintain water quality and protect against drought and flooding.

Jane Taylor, head of customer services, said: “Bills are still lower than they were four years ago thanks to the price reductions we promised back then.

“We’re always doing everything we can to be even more efficient at running the business, which translates into value for money for our customers. To strike the right balance we’re continuing to keep costs as low as possible long term while still investing heavily in the things customers care about most.”

Essex & Suffolk Water, part of the Northumbrian Water Group, is to carry out a £790m investment programme during the five-year term to maintain and improve the quality of drinking water supplies.

Spending in the year from April 2017 will total around £40m, including the renewal of 20km of water pipes and major improvement schemes at the Hanningfield, Layer and Chigwell water treatment works.

Other work will include upgrading the water supply network at Stokesby in Norfolk and Romford in East London along with replacing sea lock gates at Heybridge Basin in Essex.

Heidi Mottram, Essex & Suffolk Water chief executive, said: “Our household customers will continue to pay about 67p per day for all their drinking water and services which represents great value for money.

“We will continue to invest in schemes to provide clean, clear tap water that tastes good. We are also proud to be the only water company in the world that features on the Ethisphere Institute’s list of the world’s most ethical companies.”

Essex & Suffolk only supplies customers with water. Sewerage services for its customers are provided by Anglian Water in Suffolk, Norfolk and mid Essex or Thames Water in south Essex and Greater London.

Keywords: London

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

2 comments

  • "Bills are still lower than they were four years ago" ???...NO they are not !...what the EA Reporter ought to ask is "How much have the Shareholder's dividends gone up year on year" ?..this another Privatised Monopoly that should never have been Privatised !...just a licence to print MONEY !...who did it ?...the TORIES !...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    freedomf

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017

  • Enjoy your monopoly while you can Anglian Water and I am sure you will but times are changing.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Mike Hunt

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Campaigners welcome Suffolk’s tougher stance on Sizewell C concerns

53 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors, pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Campaigners seeking a better deal from Suffolk’s new nuclear power plant have been “heartened” by the county’s firmer stance on the proposals.

East Anglia’s small businesses welcome measures to instigate change in UK’s late payment culture

15:14 Bethany Whymark
The Federation of Small Businesses hustings at the UEA. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Small businesses across East Anglia have welcomed new measures to ensure the companies they supply are more punctual in their payments.

Updated: Anglian Water and Essex & Suffolk Water bills to rise as investment continues

12:46 Duncan Brodie
Essex & Suffolk Water chief executive Heidi Mottram at the company's Abberton Reservoir, near Colchester. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anglian Water (AW) has unveiled a £425m programme of investment for the the coming year, while restricting the increase in bills for its customes to 2.1%.

Aspall Cyder looks towards growth and new marketing push

17:01 Andrew Hirst
Barry and Henry Chevallier Guild of Aspall Cyder.

A family business which has been producing cider in Suffolk for three centuries is seeking to grow its operations and boost its public profile.

Video: Suffolk should ‘get on war-footing’ with 12-point Brexit-style plan for Sizewell C

Yesterday, 18:29 Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting

Suffolk has been called on to create a 12-point plan for Sizewell C – echoing Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision for Brexit.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Ipswich Town sign Reading striker Dominic Samuel and Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws

Dominic Samuel (right)

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24