Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Annual profits soar at Saffron Walden-based LED lighting and electro-mechanical firm LPA Group

16:07 23 January 2017

LED lighting delivered by LPA Lighting Systems, part of Saffron Walden-based LPA Group, to the Munich Metro. Photo copyright SWM/MVG/N+P Industrial Design

LED lighting delivered by LPA Lighting Systems, part of Saffron Walden-based LPA Group, to the Munich Metro. Photo copyright SWM/MVG/N+P Industrial Design

Archant

North Essex LED lighting and electro-mechanical systems manufacturer and distributor LPA Group has reported a five-fold increase in annual operating profits.

Comment

The Saffron Walden-based company, which also has operations in Berkshire and West Yorkshire, said sales for the 12 months to September 30 grew by 31.7% compared with the previous year, from £16.27m to £21.42m, helped by a number of significant rail projects with clients including Abellio Greater Anglia.

Operating profits before exceptional items increased by 427%, from £291,000 to £1.533m and the pre-tax figure was 91% higher at £1.516m, against £793,000 a year earlier when the figure befited from a one-off gain on the sale of the company’s former Tudor Works site in Saffron Walden.

LPA said the figures would have been even stronger but for a period of uncertainty following the Brexit vote and a customer in the energy sector going into administration.

Peter Pollock, chief executive, said the results represented “a step change” in the performance of the group.

“Profits would have been even higher but for an oil and gas sector customer being placed into administration after the year-end, and a consequent provision of £124,000 being made against the results for the year,” he said. “The customer’s business was subsequently sold to a third party and trading is expected to resume in due course.”

He added: “After very strong order entry in the first half, the uncertainty of Brexit made customers relatively cautious in placing orders during the period from April to August, since when the high levels of order entry have resumed.

“Sales and orders in the first quarter are ahead of last year, confirming the continuing growth potential of the business. We look forward to continuing progress this year and for the future.”

Net debt fell to £2.541m at the year-end, from £2.717 at the start, despite increased capital expenditure including £1.05m on a new lighting facility at Normanton in West Yorkshire which is now nearing completion.

The group’s headquaters site in Saffrom Walden is also its “centre of excellence” for electro-mechanical design and manufacture while a facility at Thatcham in Berkshire focuses on aviation, defence and rail work.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Annual profits soar at Saffron Walden-based LED lighting and electro-mechanical firm LPA Group

Yesterday, 16:07 Duncan Brodie
LED lighting delivered by LPA Lighting Systems, part of Saffron Walden-based LPA Group, to the Munich Metro. Photo copyright SWM/MVG/N+P Industrial Design

North Essex LED lighting and electro-mechanical systems manufacturer and distributor LPA Group has reported a five-fold increase in annual operating profits.

Aldi submits plan to build new store on land next to Kingpin in Martlesham Heath

Yesterday, 19:00 Jason Noble
The newly proposed site for the Aldi supermarket in Martlesham Heath.

Discount supermarket giant Aldi has confirmed its intention to build a new store in Martlesham Heath, and has submitted a formal planning application.

Suffolk and Essex’s rural businesses in line for huge tax hikes

Yesterday, 06:52 Andrew Hirst
Newmarket Race Course

Rural businesses in Suffolk and north Essex are reported to be facing some of the biggest hikes in rate payments during controversial tax reforms.

easyHotel signs lease for coffee shop and new hotel at former Groove nightclub in Ipswich

Yesterday, 16:18
The former Groove nightclub in Ipswich which is being converted into an easyHotel.

A new “super budget” easyHotel due to open in Ipswich later this year will include a coffee shop.

Optimism among financial services firms down for fourth quarter in a row, CBI/PwC survey reveals

Yesterday, 06:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist.

Sentiment amongst financial services firms deteriorated further in the three months to December, but there are signs of an improvement in business conditions over the next quarter for some sectors, according to the latest CBI/PwC Financial Services Survey.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Video: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video - ‘love song for Suffolk’ filmed in Framlingham

Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video

Video: Wife of Chris Naya from Manningtree makes plea for help to find his attackers

Jess Naya, at the bridge in Central Park, Chelmsford, near where her husband Chris was attacked. Photo: Will Lodge/Archant

Video: Can you identify all the Suffolk landmarks in Ed Sheeran’s new Castle on the Hill video?

The young Ed who stars in Ed Sheeran's video

Sites for 7,900 new homes in Suffolk Coastal finally agreed as policies judged ‘sound’

Felixstowe - 1,700 new homes will be built in the next 15 years.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24