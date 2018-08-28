Suffolk builder’s gift helps children’s hospices

Dawn Urry, Sales & Marketing Manager at Bennett Homes left with Harri McBride, RDC Manager, EACH with some of the donated furnuture Picture: KEITH MINDHAM © Keith Mindham Photography

A Suffolk-based family-run housebuilder is helping a regional charity to raise funds by making a donation of furniture from one of its showhomes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bennett Homes, based in Nowton, near Bury St Edmunds, has given East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) furniture from its Abbotts Grange development which is now completed.

The items which included a chair, storage units, beds and bedroom furniture, were handed over to the charity’s retail distribution centre in Thetford, from where they were distributed to some of EACH’s 34 shops across the region and snapped up quickly by buyers.

The donation will contribute to EACH’s nook appeal that was set up to raise £10 million for the building of a new hospice in Framlingham Earl.

The nook, already under construction, will help EACH meet the increasing demand for its services.

The building is set in five acres of woodland and near the centre of Norfolk, close to local services, hospitals and road networks.

Dawn Urry, sales and marketing manager at Bennett Homes said: “We were delighted to donate furniture from our former showhome at Abbotts Grange to such a good cause.

“EACH does amazing work in providing much-needed support for families including its new nook facility which will help meet the growing demand for its services. We chose EACH not only because it delivers outstanding care, but shares the same geographical area as Bennett Homes.”

Harri McBride, EACH RDC Manager added: “Retail is a rapidly growing income stream for us, so we’re always in need of good quality furniture. A big thank you to Bennett Homes for this donation.

“If you have any furniture to donate, we can collect it free of charge. Just call us on 01842 821620.”