Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk builder’s gift helps children’s hospices

PUBLISHED: 14:52 31 October 2018

Dawn Urry, Sales & Marketing Manager at Bennett Homes left with Harri McBride, RDC Manager, EACH with some of the donated furnuture Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

Dawn Urry, Sales & Marketing Manager at Bennett Homes left with Harri McBride, RDC Manager, EACH with some of the donated furnuture Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

© Keith Mindham Photography

A Suffolk-based family-run housebuilder is helping a regional charity to raise funds by making a donation of furniture from one of its showhomes.

Bennett Homes, based in Nowton, near Bury St Edmunds, has given East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) furniture from its Abbotts Grange development which is now completed.

The items which included a chair, storage units, beds and bedroom furniture, were handed over to the charity’s retail distribution centre in Thetford, from where they were distributed to some of EACH’s 34 shops across the region and snapped up quickly by buyers.

The donation will contribute to EACH’s nook appeal that was set up to raise £10 million for the building of a new hospice in Framlingham Earl.

The nook, already under construction, will help EACH meet the increasing demand for its services.

The building is set in five acres of woodland and near the centre of Norfolk, close to local services, hospitals and road networks.

Dawn Urry, sales and marketing manager at Bennett Homes said: “We were delighted to donate furniture from our former showhome at Abbotts Grange to such a good cause.

“EACH does amazing work in providing much-needed support for families including its new nook facility which will help meet the growing demand for its services. We chose EACH not only because it delivers outstanding care, but shares the same geographical area as Bennett Homes.”

Harri McBride, EACH RDC Manager added: “Retail is a rapidly growing income stream for us, so we’re always in need of good quality furniture. A big thank you to Bennett Homes for this donation.

“If you have any furniture to donate, we can collect it free of charge. Just call us on 01842 821620.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

10:15 Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Changing attitudes in the financial services industry

25 minutes ago David Vincent
Fiducia Wealth Management managing director Gordon Kearney welcomes new director Susie Laws Picture: FIDUCIA WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Dedham-based Fiducia Wealth Management has announced the appointment of Susie Laws as a company director.

Suffolk builder’s gift helps children’s hospices

14:52 David Vincent
Dawn Urry, Sales & Marketing Manager at Bennett Homes left with Harri McBride, RDC Manager, EACH with some of the donated furnuture Picture: KEITH MINDHAM

A Suffolk-based family-run housebuilder is helping a regional charity to raise funds by making a donation of furniture from one of its showhomes.

Which prominent Suffolk garden centre has been sold?

12:28 David Vincent
Staff at the Perrywood Garden Centre, Sudbury

A Sudbury garden centre has new owners after being taken over by a family business from Essex.

Celebrating a regional success story

10:48 David Vincent
Ipswich-based regional business, The Hearing Care Centre, celebrated 20 years with a special event at Suffolk Food Hall attended by patients, employees and supporters. Cutting the cake, Melvyn Howe, Karen Finch and Matthew Coward. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD

Award winning, family-run hearing care company The Hearing Care Centre, celebrated its 20th anniversary by organising a reception for loyal patients, employees and supporters, many of whom have been with the company since 1999.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide