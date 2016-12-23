Partly Cloudy

Boost for Stansted as Eurowings announce Munich flights

11:12 23 December 2016

London Stansted received an early Christmas present this week with the news that German carrier, Eurowings, will begin flights to Munich next summer.

complete buyout

Flights to the Bavarian capital begin on March 31 and will operate every day except Saturdays.

The service will complement the carrier’s existing flights to Stuttgart, Hanover, Cologne and Vienna.

Mats Sigurdson, Stansted Airport’s aviation director, said: “This is great news and adds even more choice to the already extensive European network on offer at Stansted. Eurowings is firmly established as a major airline at Stansted and we look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship.

“I’m sure the new service will be very well received within our catchment area, especially by business passengers along the London-Stansted-Cambridge economic corridor as well as those travelling from Munich wanting quick and easy access to London and the East of England.”

The news comes on the back of two other recent airline announcements. British Airways launched ski flights to Chambery last weekend, while Jet2 unveiled further growth at Stansted with four new routes and increased frequencies from next summer.

