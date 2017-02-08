Borrowing from your bank could be seven times more expensive than a pay day loan, Which? finds

Borrowers who stray into an unarranged overdraft could face higher charges from their bank than a pay day lender would impose, consumer group Which? has found.

Comparing the cost of borrowing £100 for 30 days using an unauthorised overdraft, Which? found some banks charged more than seven times the capped £24 charge on a pay day loan.

The group is urging a crackdown on “punitive” charges after discovering customers could pay as much as £180 in fees to their bank if borrowing £100 over two monthly billing periods.

It found NatWest could charge £180 to borrow for 30 days over two billing periods – £156 more than a pay day loan’s maximum charge – while Lloyds or Santander customers could be charged £160.

NatWest said in a statement: “We encourage all of our customers to contact us if they are going to enter unarranged overdraft, regardless of the amount or the length of time.

“We offer a number of alternative solutions, such as putting an arranged overdraft in place, where the costs are considerably less.”

Lloyds and Santander said they have a range of tools in place to help customers manage their money.

Payday loan charges were capped in 2015, as part of moves to prevent people getting trapped in a debt spiral.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently announced plans to put the high-cost credit sector under the spotlight, including overdrafts as well as payday lenders, pawnbrokers and firms offering rent-to-own credit on household goods.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) previously found poor price transparency surrounding overdrafts generally, particularly when a customer slips into an unarranged overdraft.

Vickie Sheriff, Which? director of campaigns and communications, called for the FCA to use its current review to cap fees for unarranged overdrafts.

She said: “It’s not right that people with a financial shortfall can be charged so much more by the big high street banks than they would by a payday loan company, especially if the money is borrowed over two monthly charging periods.

“If banks can continue to set their own charges, then consumers will continue to be hit by exorbitant fees.”