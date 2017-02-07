BP reports loss of almost $1bn in 2016 amid “challenging” oil prices

Oil giant BP may wait a while to be back in black with losses of $999m (£803m) in 2016, despite a year-end rallying of crude oil prices.

The group turned a profit of $72m (£58m) in the final quarter, against losses of $2.2bn (£1.8bn) a year earlier.

This helped annual losses improve from 2015’s $5.2bn (£4.2m) loss – its worst result in at least 20 years.

BP saw its profits more than halve in 2016 to £2.59bn (£2.1bn) against a backdrop of “challenging” oil prices, with the average for Brent crude oil standing at a 12-year low of $44 a barrel.

Recent higher oil prices – which have recovered above $50 a barrel – helped underlying replacement cost profits more than double to $400m (£322m) in the fourth quarter, but this was below City forecasts of around $560m (£450m).

The group said it expected to balance its books at an oil price of around $60 a barrel by the end of 2017 and hopes production will rise this year, although it cautioned over the impact of Opec’s decision to cut production.

BP group chief executive Bob Dudley said: “We have delivered solid results in tough conditions – and are well prepared for any volatility in oil pricing.”