BRC chief says caution “topped the new year shopping list” after eight-year low in festive sales growth

Christmas shopping in Norwich on Saturday December 11th 2010 Archant Norfolk 2010

An eight-year low for festive sales growth is the latest sign that consumers are tightening their belts.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The latest British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG survey shows sales grow 1.1% between November and January – a drop of 0.5% from the same period last year.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said closer inspection had revealed the drop was driven by slowing sales in “non-food sectors”.

Food sales over the three months to January rose 2% compared to 0.2% a year earlier, but did not make up the shortfall of a 2.5% drop in non-food sales – from 2.8% to 0.3%.

Ms Dickinson said despite stronger furniture sales and a boost from Chinese New Year shoppers, total sales only grew 0.1% last month – far below the 12-month average of 0.9%.

She said: “These figures suggest that ‘caution’ was top of new year shopping lists and the uptick in credit card lending at the end of the last year may be short lived.

“With the signs pointing to upward pressures on shop prices given rising import costs, all eyes will be on the impact of inflation on consumer spending.”

The Bank of England is forecasting a 2.7% jump in shop prices by year-end, peaking at 2.8% in the first half of 2018, before easing slightly to 2.6% at the end of next year and 2.4% in 2019.

It follows a significant weakening in the pound, which has fallen nearly 18% against the US dollar and 10% against the euro since the Brexit referendum, increasing the cost of imports.

According to Barclaycard, inflationary pressures led to a 4.4% annual rise in spending in January.

It said price rises were filtering through to customers who spent 15.3% more on petrol, while supermarket spending grew at the fastest pace in two years at 2.9%.

Overall, spending on essential items rose by 5.8% in January, the highest since the report was launched in 2012.

But uncertainty over the UK economic outlook saw households pull back on discretionary spending, including airfares which fell 1.3%, electronics which fell 3.4%, and department stores down 1.6%.

Barclaycard managing director Paul Lockstone said: “January’s uplift in spending represents a strong start to the year.

“Big increases in the amount spent at supermarkets and on petrol, coupled with careful spending across a number of non-essential categories, does however suggest that consumers are starting to feel the impact of inflation on their everyday lives.”