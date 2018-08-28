Suffolk energy and water saving firm lands US deal

Mark Sait, SaveMoneyCutCarbon SaveMoneyCutCarbon

Bury St Edmunds environmental consultants SaveMoneyCutCarbon said it was “very excited” after landing a contract with a leading US retail consumer company specialising in energy options.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The five-year deal with Just Energy Group means the Suffolk firm, which offers a one-stop online marketplace for homes and organisations wanting to reduce energy and water bills, means Just Energy’s UK subsidiaries – Hudson Energy and Green Star Energy – will license its digital platform. Just Energy and SaveMoneyCutCarbon intend to launch the service for North American customers in early 2019.

Joanne Thornton, President of Hudson Energy and Green Star Energy said: “We’re very excited to work with such a respected and established partner as SaveMoneyCutCarbon.”

SaveMoneyCutCarbon boss Mark Sait said: “We are very excited to partner with Just Energy, bringing the SaveMoneyCutCarbon expertise in finding energy and water solutions for consumers to Just Energy’s worldwide customer base, as well as being able to offer our customers the Hudson Energy and Green Star Energy supply offering, which has the renewable bias our customers are looking for.

“It is great to be collaborating with a company that shares our vision and strategy to provide customers with conservation and well-being products that they value.”