Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Business profile: Freshpac, speciality coffee roasters, Halesworth

01 November, 2018 - 12:00
Sorting beans in the Cameroon Boyo Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Sorting beans in the Cameroon Boyo Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Contributed

Speciality coffee roaster Freshpac don’t just create wonderful artisan drinks; they want to change the lives of the hardworking farmers who help them do it.

Speciality coffee roasting at freshpac Picture: FRESHPACSpeciality coffee roasting at freshpac Picture: FRESHPAC

With more than 30 years experience, Halesworth-based speciality roasters Freshpac provide coffee with a conscience.

Adopting a direct trade route, the company hopes that with customers’ help it can make a positive impact on the hardworking farmers’ lives while creating some wonderful speciality coffees.

“We’re proud to have three direct trade routes from Cameroon, Brazil and India. We’re also extremely proud not to own a single bush, we support them as part of a value chain approach so the farms remain firmly within the families’ hands and investment can continue to improve lives of people for the long term,” says Jason Salter, Operations Director.

Within the Boyo area of Cameroon Freshpac has invested in washing stations for the co-operative farms and the farmers are going from strength to strength. They focus on growing, harvesting, sorting and packing only the highest grade of coffee. This means with high quality coffee grown as part of the collaboration, every farmer can invest in their farms and the security of the younger generation.

Your one stop shop for coffee and tea, freshpac Picture: FRESHPACYour one stop shop for coffee and tea, freshpac Picture: FRESHPAC

“It’s a co-operative farm network, there’s between 10 to 20 farms within a group that range from a smallholding with half-a-dozen coffee bushes to larger farms. The Hill Top famer support group provides a framework for them to work within.”

In India, the company supports farmers in the traditional and the lesser known coffee growing regions, meaning it can access spectacular single estate coffee. Showcasing regional coffees has opened the market which has previously been synonymous with only Cherry Robusta and Monsoon Malabar. This means a higher price can be achieved and paid directly to the farmers.

Championing Brazilian coffee, a student studying at UEA has direct family coffee farm connections and is promoting UTZ certified single estate speciality coffee. Starting by importing his family coffee into the UK, he’s developed further connections with other Brazilian farmers to help them get better prices for their coffee by direct trade.

The company’s green credentials extend beyond increasing its direct trade methods. Its vehicles use the AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid which cuts harmful emissions.

Quality beans in the Cameroon Boyo Picture: CONTRIBUTEDQuality beans in the Cameroon Boyo Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It’s also increasing its range of Vegware compostable products, including cups, lids, stirrers, straws, containers, etc.

“We are pushing the compostable disposables side of the business. We’re trying to reduce single use plastics, by adopting alternatives such as glass bottles and cans for soft drinks.” adds Jason.

Established in Halesworth in 1979 by husband and wife team Gerald and Queenie Salter, and with two generations of Salters now involved, Freshpac is a one stop shop for tea and coffee connoisseurs.

Like the beans it imports and roasts, the business has grown from humble origins. It began operating from the Salters’ home, moving to a small unit in Blyth Road and then to Broadway Drive, where there are now five units.

It boasts an in-house delivery fleet, dedicated sales, support and customer service staff and an experience-led crew of engineers.

The firm imports beans from South America, Asia, Africa and other countries, roasting small batches on site using an indirect heat method. It can blend them too. Providing the complete coffee, tea and catering package, Freshpac employs 21 people all dedicated to supplying products of the highest quality to hotels, restaurants and cafes among others.

They also supply loose leaf teas, which boast less packaging, enhancing their green credentials; health benefits and a great flavour plus a wide variety of black, green, herbal and tisanne.

The business can also pack bespoke coffee blends or loose tea in retail packs with your own label. It also sells and leases a range of machinery including traditional espresso makers, bean to cup machines and filter and cafetiere equipment to water boilers, grinders, cleaning and maintenance products and more - all of which can be tried in the purpose built showroom.

You’ll find Freshpac at Unit B, Broadway Drive; Halesworth. For enquiries email sales@freshpac.co.uk or call 01986 873410.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Ad Feature: Business profile: Revive and Restore, period building company, Halesworth

15 minutes ago Wayne Savage
One of the teams at Revive and Restore Picture: REVIVE AND RESTORE

Revive and Restore is a Halesworth-based award-winning conservation and restoration building company, ensuring period properties work with 21st Century lifestyles.

Family-run care home operator expands its business

27 minutes ago David Vincent
Riiverdale Care Home, Braintree which is being operated by Westgate Healthcare Picture: MARK SIMS

An award-winning care home provider has expanded its portfolio, bringing a new care experience to Essex with support from Clydesdale Bank.

Ad Feature: Business profile: Freshpac, speciality coffee roasters, Halesworth

45 minutes ago Wayne Savage
Sorting beans in the Cameroon Boyo Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Speciality coffee roaster Freshpac don’t just create wonderful artisan drinks; they want to change the lives of the hardworking farmers who help them do it.

UKIP leader defends ‘incredibly brave’ Tommy Robinson during Lowestoft fishing meeting

Yesterday, 16:55 James Carr
UKIP leader Gerard Batten during a speech to fishermen and supporters at a public meeting at The Hotel Victoria, Lowestoft. Photo: Office of Mike Hookem.

The leader of UKIP told of his personal desire for Tommy Robinson to join the party and described him as an “incredibly brave man” during a meeting in Lowestoft.

Only click on this if you’re not squeamish! A horror make up artist reveals her secrets

Yesterday, 10:15 Jessica Hill
Zombie by horrormakeupfx

Halloween is the busiest time of year when you’re a horror special effects make up artist. We speak to the woman behind horrormakeupfx to find out what the most popular bloodcurdling looks are this year.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road

The crash happened on Heath Road, near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide