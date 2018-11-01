Business profile: Freshpac, speciality coffee roasters, Halesworth

Speciality coffee roaster Freshpac don’t just create wonderful artisan drinks; they want to change the lives of the hardworking farmers who help them do it.

With more than 30 years experience, Halesworth-based speciality roasters Freshpac provide coffee with a conscience.

Adopting a direct trade route, the company hopes that with customers’ help it can make a positive impact on the hardworking farmers’ lives while creating some wonderful speciality coffees.

“We’re proud to have three direct trade routes from Cameroon, Brazil and India. We’re also extremely proud not to own a single bush, we support them as part of a value chain approach so the farms remain firmly within the families’ hands and investment can continue to improve lives of people for the long term,” says Jason Salter, Operations Director.

Within the Boyo area of Cameroon Freshpac has invested in washing stations for the co-operative farms and the farmers are going from strength to strength. They focus on growing, harvesting, sorting and packing only the highest grade of coffee. This means with high quality coffee grown as part of the collaboration, every farmer can invest in their farms and the security of the younger generation.

“It’s a co-operative farm network, there’s between 10 to 20 farms within a group that range from a smallholding with half-a-dozen coffee bushes to larger farms. The Hill Top famer support group provides a framework for them to work within.”

In India, the company supports farmers in the traditional and the lesser known coffee growing regions, meaning it can access spectacular single estate coffee. Showcasing regional coffees has opened the market which has previously been synonymous with only Cherry Robusta and Monsoon Malabar. This means a higher price can be achieved and paid directly to the farmers.

Championing Brazilian coffee, a student studying at UEA has direct family coffee farm connections and is promoting UTZ certified single estate speciality coffee. Starting by importing his family coffee into the UK, he’s developed further connections with other Brazilian farmers to help them get better prices for their coffee by direct trade.

The company’s green credentials extend beyond increasing its direct trade methods. Its vehicles use the AdBlue diesel exhaust fluid which cuts harmful emissions.

It’s also increasing its range of Vegware compostable products, including cups, lids, stirrers, straws, containers, etc.

“We are pushing the compostable disposables side of the business. We’re trying to reduce single use plastics, by adopting alternatives such as glass bottles and cans for soft drinks.” adds Jason.

Established in Halesworth in 1979 by husband and wife team Gerald and Queenie Salter, and with two generations of Salters now involved, Freshpac is a one stop shop for tea and coffee connoisseurs.

Like the beans it imports and roasts, the business has grown from humble origins. It began operating from the Salters’ home, moving to a small unit in Blyth Road and then to Broadway Drive, where there are now five units.

It boasts an in-house delivery fleet, dedicated sales, support and customer service staff and an experience-led crew of engineers.

The firm imports beans from South America, Asia, Africa and other countries, roasting small batches on site using an indirect heat method. It can blend them too. Providing the complete coffee, tea and catering package, Freshpac employs 21 people all dedicated to supplying products of the highest quality to hotels, restaurants and cafes among others.

They also supply loose leaf teas, which boast less packaging, enhancing their green credentials; health benefits and a great flavour plus a wide variety of black, green, herbal and tisanne.

The business can also pack bespoke coffee blends or loose tea in retail packs with your own label. It also sells and leases a range of machinery including traditional espresso makers, bean to cup machines and filter and cafetiere equipment to water boilers, grinders, cleaning and maintenance products and more - all of which can be tried in the purpose built showroom.

You’ll find Freshpac at Unit B, Broadway Drive; Halesworth. For enquiries email sales@freshpac.co.uk or call 01986 873410.