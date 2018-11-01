Business profile: JST (UK) Ltd, electrical and electronic products suppliers, Halesworth

Halesworth based JST (UK) Ltd, is your full service supplier for the design, manufacture and supply of electrical / electronic terminals, connectors and associated application tooling and machinery Picture: JST (UK) LTD JST (UK) LTD

JST (UK) Ltd develops and provides electronic interconnect solutions and wherever there is electrical power or communication involved, at least one JST product can usually be found Picture: JST (UK) Ltd JST (UK) Ltd develops and provides electronic interconnect solutions and wherever there is electrical power or communication involved, at least one JST product can usually be found Picture: JST (UK) Ltd

JST (UK) Ltd was formed in 1982 initially to distribute products manufactured in JST’s Belgium factory throughout the UK and Ireland. Today however, it’s become far more than a distributor.

In 1993, the company moved into a 32,000sq ft purpose-built freehold office, engineering and warehouse complex. JST (UK) Ltd has grown steadily to become a leading supplier of electrical terminals and electronic connectors throughout the UK market.

For consumer, telecommunications, automobile and other industries, JST is recognised as a supplier of high quality, reliable connector products.

JST (UK) Ltd is part of JST Manufacturing Co Ltd, which is based in Osaka, Japan and was founded in 1957 by the late Mr T Takahasi.

It develops and provides electronic interconnect solutions and wherever there is electrical power or communication involved, at least one JST product can usually be found. Its products are used to provide safe and reliable joints from wire to wire and from wire to equipment and devices.

The business largely sells to original equipment manufacturers or to their support network of sub-assembly manufacturers.

This means that JST (UK) Ltd can sell directly to a global home appliance brand and also to the companies who manufacture components for their appliances – it just depends on the connector type. The company also sells to distribution. Typically you need to take an appliance or device apart to find a JST (UK) Ltd product.

JST Manufacturing Co Ltd has branches worldwide and the core markets supported from its Halesworth base are the UK, India, Bangladesh and South Africa.

Although in theory these markets could be covered from any UK location, Halesworth was originally selected due to the availability of a suitably sized site on which to build and the close proximity of experts with knowledge of the connector industry.

Over the years JST (UK) Ltd has grown significantly in the UK developing a pool of important, local expertise for its specific type of business along the way.

At JST (UK) Ltd, everybody holds the belief that every product they manufacture must excel at meeting the needs of the customer. This approach reflects the business; steadfast adherence to several principles - to develop products with the utmost speed, to manufacture only components that demonstrate the highest level of reliability and quality, to ensure timely delivery through meticulous processing and inventory management and to reduce costs by improving efficiency.

It’s committed to contributing to social progress and innovation for the new age and to continue to “internationalise” the company in order to embrace local market requirements and customs.

The business is also a full service supplier, meaning it can offer you a full range of expertise according to your specific requirements.

These could include design and development, testing in its fully equipped Laboratories, production at one of its global state-of-the art manufacturing sites, application tooling support from handtooling to fully automatic special purpose machinery to suit your individual requirements, plus warehousing and logistics services.

Julian Watts, Accounts Manager and HR Manager, said: “As a company we are committed to supplying a personal and first class service to our customers and are always ready to respond to your needs now and in the future.”

Find out more about JST (UK) Ltd, the quality connection, at www.jst.co.uk. Call 01986 874131, email enquiries@jst.co.uk or visit it at Blyth Road, Halesworth.