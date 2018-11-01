Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Business profile: JST (UK) Ltd, electrical and electronic products suppliers, Halesworth

01 November, 2018 - 13:00
Halesworth based JST (UK) Ltd, is your full service supplier for the design, manufacture and supply of electrical / electronic terminals, connectors and associated application tooling and machinery Picture: JST (UK) LTD

Halesworth based JST (UK) Ltd, is your full service supplier for the design, manufacture and supply of electrical / electronic terminals, connectors and associated application tooling and machinery Picture: JST (UK) LTD

JST (UK) LTD

Halesworth based JST (UK) Ltd, is your full service supplier for the design, manufacture and supply of electrical / electronic terminals, connectors and associated application tooling and machinery

JST (UK) Ltd develops and provides electronic interconnect solutions and wherever there is electrical power or communication involved, at least one JST product can usually be found Picture: JST (UK) LtdJST (UK) Ltd develops and provides electronic interconnect solutions and wherever there is electrical power or communication involved, at least one JST product can usually be found Picture: JST (UK) Ltd

JST (UK) Ltd was formed in 1982 initially to distribute products manufactured in JST’s Belgium factory throughout the UK and Ireland. Today however, it’s become far more than a distributor.

In 1993, the company moved into a 32,000sq ft purpose-built freehold office, engineering and warehouse complex. JST (UK) Ltd has grown steadily to become a leading supplier of electrical terminals and electronic connectors throughout the UK market.

For consumer, telecommunications, automobile and other industries, JST is recognised as a supplier of high quality, reliable connector products.

JST (UK) Ltd is part of JST Manufacturing Co Ltd, which is based in Osaka, Japan and was founded in 1957 by the late Mr T Takahasi.

JST (UK) Ltd develops and provides electronic interconnect solutions and wherever there is electrical power or communication involved, at least one JST product can usually be found Picture: JST (UK) LtdJST (UK) Ltd develops and provides electronic interconnect solutions and wherever there is electrical power or communication involved, at least one JST product can usually be found Picture: JST (UK) Ltd

It develops and provides electronic interconnect solutions and wherever there is electrical power or communication involved, at least one JST product can usually be found. Its products are used to provide safe and reliable joints from wire to wire and from wire to equipment and devices.

The business largely sells to original equipment manufacturers or to their support network of sub-assembly manufacturers.

This means that JST (UK) Ltd can sell directly to a global home appliance brand and also to the companies who manufacture components for their appliances – it just depends on the connector type. The company also sells to distribution. Typically you need to take an appliance or device apart to find a JST (UK) Ltd product.

JST Manufacturing Co Ltd has branches worldwide and the core markets supported from its Halesworth base are the UK, India, Bangladesh and South Africa.

Although in theory these markets could be covered from any UK location, Halesworth was originally selected due to the availability of a suitably sized site on which to build and the close proximity of experts with knowledge of the connector industry.

Over the years JST (UK) Ltd has grown significantly in the UK developing a pool of important, local expertise for its specific type of business along the way.

At JST (UK) Ltd, everybody holds the belief that every product they manufacture must excel at meeting the needs of the customer. This approach reflects the business; steadfast adherence to several principles - to develop products with the utmost speed, to manufacture only components that demonstrate the highest level of reliability and quality, to ensure timely delivery through meticulous processing and inventory management and to reduce costs by improving efficiency.

It’s committed to contributing to social progress and innovation for the new age and to continue to “internationalise” the company in order to embrace local market requirements and customs.

The business is also a full service supplier, meaning it can offer you a full range of expertise according to your specific requirements.

These could include design and development, testing in its fully equipped Laboratories, production at one of its global state-of-the art manufacturing sites, application tooling support from handtooling to fully automatic special purpose machinery to suit your individual requirements, plus warehousing and logistics services.

Julian Watts, Accounts Manager and HR Manager, said: “As a company we are committed to supplying a personal and first class service to our customers and are always ready to respond to your needs now and in the future.”

Find out more about JST (UK) Ltd, the quality connection, at www.jst.co.uk. Call 01986 874131, email enquiries@jst.co.uk or visit it at Blyth Road, Halesworth.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Mum of four-year old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

16 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Ad Feature: Business profile: JST (UK) Ltd, electrical and electronic products suppliers, Halesworth

13:00 Wayne Savage
Halesworth based JST (UK) Ltd, is your full service supplier for the design, manufacture and supply of electrical / electronic terminals, connectors and associated application tooling and machinery Picture: JST (UK) LTD

Halesworth based JST (UK) Ltd, is your full service supplier for the design, manufacture and supply of electrical / electronic terminals, connectors and associated application tooling and machinery

Ad Feature: Business profile: Revive and Restore, period building company, Halesworth

12:30 Wayne Savage
One of the teams at Revive and Restore Picture: REVIVE AND RESTORE

Revive and Restore is a Halesworth-based award-winning conservation and restoration building company, ensuring period properties work with 21st Century lifestyles.

Family-run care home operator expands its business

12:17 David Vincent
Riiverdale Care Home, Braintree which is being operated by Westgate Healthcare Picture: MARK SIMS

An award-winning care home provider has expanded its portfolio, bringing a new care experience to Essex with support from Clydesdale Bank.

Ad Feature: Business profile: Freshpac, speciality coffee roasters, Halesworth

12:00 Wayne Savage
Sorting beans in the Cameroon Boyo Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Speciality coffee roaster Freshpac don’t just create wonderful artisan drinks; they want to change the lives of the hardworking farmers who help them do it.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Ipswich man arrested after fatal crash near Stansted Airport

The crash happened on the northbound stretch of the M11 between junctions 8 and 8a Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road

The crash happened on Heath Road, near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide