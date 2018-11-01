Business profile: Revive and Restore, period building company, Halesworth

Revive and Restore is a Halesworth-based award-winning conservation and restoration building company, ensuring period properties work with 21st Century lifestyles.

Despite being relatively new, Revive and Restore has already completed many projects along the heritage coast – and is award winning, in the Quality of Place awards from Suffolk Coastal Council.

Directors Marcus Church and Simon James have years of experience in the construction trade. Sharing a passion for building restoration and craftsman ship, they specialise in working with listed buildings.

Their team of craftsmen use traditional skills and authentic materials to make your vision a reality, whatever challenges your period property throws at them, without losing the original character you fell in love with.

“We’ve a family feel to our business, using our own carpenters, brick layers, plasterers, wet trades people, plumber, electrician. We want our clients to get to know our guys in person; offering them peace of mind that they know who to talk to about specific spec and design options we’ve discussed and that we’ll respect their home, leaving it clean and tidy as building work is a messy job,” says Simon.

Restoration is their primary field, working on Victorian, Edwardian and Georgian properties right now.

“It’s about doing what’s right for that sort of building. We do a lot of timber frame houses, meticulously replacing rotten bits with beautifully seasoned oak; the right materials, the right designs.”

Maybe you just want a new kitchen or bathroom. A lot of Revive and Restore’s projects are full wholesale re-furbs. The firm’s just put a new new roof on a seafront property in Aldeburgh followed by a full refurbishment. It’s changed the layout, taking out walls and putting new ones in, installed new plumbing, new wiring, new bathrooms, a new kitchen, new entrances, skirting, architrave and then decorated.

“That’s very typical of what we’ll do right from the initial design and discussions of what the client wants in terms of how they want it to function for their purpose. We use a couple of very good local architects when we need planning permission. We love getting involved with the design, helping clients pick sanitary ware, doorknobs, hinges, architrave designs and implementing it. We’ve got some fantastic local kitchen and bathroom suppliers,” adds Simon.

“Everybody wants that lovely, big, open plan kitchen diner with all the mod cons that we can hang around in and socialise, or a lovely bedroom with our own en suite and a roll top bath and good heating but older properties don’t necessarily deliver that. We always stay true to the architecture of the building but find a way to make it work for the way we live in the 21st Century.”

If you’re looking to transform your home or don’t have the time to oversee work, Revive and Restore will project manage everything - from bringing in its architects when planning permissions needed, structurual engineers to look at layout changes and introducting your to its fantastic list of local suppliers of kitchen, bathroom and furniture ware. Working with you throughout the build, all you have to do is move in.

“If you’re thinking about buying a property I’m always delighted to go with clients when they’re viewing, give some thoughts; the sooner we get engaged with people really the better to understand what it is they’re looking for and how it could work for them.”

Not much surprises the team nowadays.

“We’ve seen most things and there’s always a good solution.”

The company’s work speaks for itself, still doing maintenance and upgrades on projects its completed five or six years before.

• Revive and Restore is based at Unit 3A, Blyth Road Industrial Estate, Halesworth. Call 01986 948100, email debbie@reviveandrestoreltd.co.uk or visit www.reviveandrestoreltd.co.uk