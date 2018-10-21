Partly Cloudy

Who will be this year’s BME community winners?

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 October 2018

Shafiul Alam and Daniel Naden at Ipswich Market Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Shafiul Alam and Daniel Naden at Ipswich Market Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The waiting will be over for dozens of Suffolk businesses, on Wednesday October 24, when the winners of the Suffolk BME Business Awards 2018 will be revealed.

Suffolk BME Business Awards 2017 at the University of Suffolk Picture: ARCHANTSuffolk BME Business Awards 2017 at the University of Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

It is an evening of celebration, marking diversity in Suffolk with a wide variety of businesses areas and communities honoured.

The annual BME Business Awards celebrate the rich and diverse business community across Ipswich and Suffolk, where entrepreneurs from different ethnic backgrounds contribute to a vibrant and successful local economy.

This year, for the 2018 awards, more than 100 entries have been whittled down by the panel of judges, to 40 short-listed finalists.

The awards are organised by the Bangladeshi Support Centre, with the University of Suffolk, and supported by the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star.

Launch of the 2018 Suffolk Business Awards, at the University of Suffolk, with organisers and sponsors Picture: UoSLaunch of the 2018 Suffolk Business Awards, at the University of Suffolk, with organisers and sponsors Picture: UoS

There are eight categories; Business of the Year, Business of the Year (catering), Business Person of the Year, New Business of the Year, Community Business of the Year, Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Charity of the Year and Judges’ Special Award of the Year.

The finalists again this year span a wide range of businesses, from restaurants and coffee houses and catering to the health and wellbeing, health and beauty to computers and the motor trade.

Finals night at the university’s Waterfront building is a multi-cultural event with lots of business networking opportunities.

Bosher Ali, chairman of the BSC, said: “It has been amazing to see how diverse and wide these awards have become in such a short time.

Ahabur Choudhury (Shuel) with Rofique Ali of The Curry Inn, in Needham Market Picture: MOHAMMED ALAMAhabur Choudhury (Shuel) with Rofique Ali of The Curry Inn, in Needham Market Picture: MOHAMMED ALAM

“We are really looking forward to a fantastic evening, and meeting up with so many nominees and guests at the university.

“We hope it will be an evening for everyone to enjoy. This is a very special event for Suffolk and its business community.”

The shortlist is as follows:

Business of the Year

Lara Uzokwe of the Karibu African Women's Suport Group, based in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENTLara Uzokwe of the Karibu African Women's Suport Group, based in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Alamin (wholesaler) Ipswich

Carlton Hotel, Ipswich

Ebony & Ivory salon, Ipswich

Halal Connection, Ipswich

Mio Vong of 1st Choice Oriental Takeaway, in Wherstead Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENTMio Vong of 1st Choice Oriental Takeaway, in Wherstead Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich Spine Clinic

Business of the Year (Catering)

Brandon Tandori

Coffeelink Ltd, Ipswich

Personal trainer Loai Mahmoud of Re-Shape, is short-listed business in the Suffolk BME Awards 2018 Picture: DAVID VINCENTPersonal trainer Loai Mahmoud of Re-Shape, is short-listed business in the Suffolk BME Awards 2018 Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Eastern Spice, Ipswich

Newmarket Kebab House

The Curry Inn, Needham Market

Business Person of the Year

Adib Mahmudi owner of Your Local Best supermarket, St Matthews Street/Berners Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENTAdib Mahmudi owner of Your Local Best supermarket, St Matthews Street/Berners Street, Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Bayram Karabulut, Bella Napoli, Ipswich

Johnny Hussain, Blue Naan, Felixstowe

Mosahid Ali, Square Pharmacy, Ipswich

Ray Phagura, Nacton Road Fish Bar, Ipswich

Rebecca and Azzouz El-Mahraoui, owners of Coffee Link, At Ipswich Waterfront Picture: DAVID VINCENTRebecca and Azzouz El-Mahraoui, owners of Coffee Link, At Ipswich Waterfront Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Rofu Miah, 405 Cab Co, Ipswich

New Business of the Year

ABC Connect (handyman) Ipswich

Ipswich Bagel Company

Johnny Hussain, owner of Blue Naan, Indian fusion restaurant in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe Picture: DAVID VINCENTJohnny Hussain, owner of Blue Naan, Indian fusion restaurant in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Syrian Falafel Ipswich

Your Local (store) Ipswich

Zaynab Restaurant, Capel St Mary

Community Business of the Year

AA Motor Medic, Ipswich

Indian Village, Ipswich

M & M Pharmacy, Ipswich

Radius Computing, Ipswich

Raja Stores, Ipswich

Woman Entrepreneur of the Year

Margaret Willcott, Hydrojetz, Ipswich

Mio Vong, 1st Choice Oriental Takeaway, Ipswich

Monica Lima, Portoccino, Ipswich

Remi Morrision, Red Cactus Media, Ipswich

Selda Kolagasioglu, Mahzen, Ipswich

Charity of the Year

Bangladeshi Forum Waveney

Caribbean and African Community Health Forum

East Anglia Russian International Cultural Society

Karibu African Women’s Support

PHOEBE

Judges Special Award

ADM Associates

Ipswich Reggae Choir

MD Languages Academy

Re-Shape (fitness)

Your Life In Your Hands

