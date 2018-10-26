Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex business leaders praise decision to abandon high street uprating as ‘alarming’ number of businesses close

PUBLISHED: 07:44 29 October 2018

Shoppers on Colchester High Street Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Shoppers on Colchester High Street Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Essex business leaders have expressed delight that chancellor Philip Hammond is set to abandon the uprating of high street business rates for the next two years, saying it was “crucial” to support town centres.

David Burch, director of policy at Essex Chambers of Commerce, said it was delighted the chancellor had heeded calls from British Chambers of Commerce to abandon the uprating and had gone further by cutting bills for the vast majority of high street firms. Town centres needed to find their place in a changing world, he said.

“An alarming number of high street firms, both large and small, are closing or being earmarked for closure,” he said.

“This deterioration has cost thousands of jobs since the start of 2018. While there are long-term structural changes taking place, including changes to consumer habits, the tipping point for many of these firms has been the unnecessarily large burden that business rates place on them. Therefore, this short-term reduction in rates will be very welcome news to those on the high street who require urgent respite.

“Business rates are a heavy burden that throttle all firms with steep bills regardless of how well they’re doing or the economy is faring. We have also called on the Chancellor to ensure that all businesses have a 12 month delay on increased business rate bills when improving an existing property or moving to a new premises. In the long term we will continue to call for fundamental reform of the broken business rates system.”

On planning reform, he said caution was needed on making it easier to turn business properties into residential ones, especially when demand for employment land was already at a premium.

“Greater flexibility in the planning system for mixed-use property is good news for those businesses that wear several hats, but we’ve already seen high streets being hollowed out by the encroachment of residential spaces.”

“For high streets to thrive they need a balance of tenants, and we’ve already seen unintended consequences from previous planning reforms.

Sacrificing business land for the sake of housing left no room for commercial spaces that are fundamental to job and prosperity creation on the high street and elsewhere, he said.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Tory MPs look to chancellor to buoy party with what’s expected to be last budget before Brexit

47 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Chancellor of the exchequer Philip Hammond in his office in Downing Street Picture: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/PA WIRE

Tory MPs are looking to chancellor Philip Hammond to raise party morale as he delivers what’s expected to be his final budget before the UK leaves the European Union (EU).

Video: Brewery launches fundraising partnership with bulldog charity

Yesterday, 21:38 Michael Steward
Nethergate Brewery based in Long Melford link up with a bulldog rehoming charity with the aim of raising £10,000. Lana Alliston and her bulldog Kevin with Glen Painter from Nethergate brewery. Picture: Nick Butcher

More than 50 bulldogs descended on a Suffolk brewery at the weekend to celebrate a new charity partnership.

Essex business leaders praise decision to abandon high street uprating as ‘alarming’ number of businesses close

17 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Shoppers on Colchester High Street Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Essex business leaders have expressed delight that chancellor Philip Hammond is set to abandon the uprating of high street business rates for the next two years, saying it was “crucial” to support town centres.

Julie leads tours across Africa, South America and Asia

Friday, October 26, 2018 David Vincent
Julie Gabbott, of Suffolk-based adventure travel company Dragoman, has been voted Wanderlust World Travel Guide 2018. Here she is on Mount Kilimanjaro Picture: DRAGOMAN

Adventure tour guide Julie Gabbott, who works for Suffolk-based travel specialists Dragoman, has been voted the best in the world.

Attwells Solicitors voted best conveyancers by clients

Friday, October 26, 2018 David Vincent
Attwells Solicitors of Ipswich celebrate two ESTA award wins Back row, left to right: Charlotte Reason, Dawn Smy, Holly Quantrill, Jessica Henry, Jade Nunn, Ami Humphreys, Emily Bowyer, Amie Clarke, Mia Mackenzie and Abbie Baker. Front row, left to right: Hannah Thurkettle, Shaneek Stewart, Hannah Bryan, Partner Lisa Nyland, Cheryl Allieri, Karis Lambert, Jasmin Howlett and Kirt Wilkinson. Picture: JOANNA HOLMES

Ipswich-based Attwells Solicitors was voted the best in county for conveyancing in the annual ESTAS Conveyancer Awards hosted by Channel 4 presenter Phil Spencer.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Fire at County Upper School

Fire tackled close to County Upper School, Bury St Edmunds Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Suffolk luxury hotel and restaurant scoops prestigious award

The Great House in Lavenham has named as regional winner for the east in the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay Guide Picture: THE GREAT HOUSE

Hurst has no regrets over time at Town, with reports Lambert was lured by promise of £10m war chest

Paul Hurst leaves the field as Ipswich Town manager for the last time following a 2-0 defeat at Leeds. Photo: Pagepix

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide