Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Clacton-on-Sea-based Lee Harvey Design among winners at Bradstone Assured Awards for garden design and landscaping

12:11 07 February 2017

Lee Harvey, centre, receives his award from David Domoney, left, and Toby Stuart-Jervis. Photo: Mark Flynn

Lee Harvey, centre, receives his award from David Domoney, left, and Toby Stuart-Jervis. Photo: Mark Flynn

MarkFlynn

Garden design and landscaping firm Lee Harvey Design, based in Clacton-on-Sea, has been awarded Best Use of Marketing and Social Media at the national Bradstone Assured Awards.

Comment

Other categories included Best Patio Transformation and Best Driveway Transformation along with an Installer of the Year award.

Winners were chosen by an expert judging panel including celebrity TV garden landscaper David Domoney and Professional Builder magazine editor Terry Smith.

Lee Harvey, owner of Lee Harvey Design, was presented with his award by David Domoney, who also hosted the ceremony, and Bradstone’s commercial director, Toby Stuart-Jervis.

Mr Harvey said: “We always aim to deliver the best service and to use quality products on every job we do. Being recognised in this way by our peers and by Bradstone means the world to us, and we look forward to working on further exciting garden projects which may make a worthy entry for 2018!”

Toby Stuart-Jervis, commercial director for Bradstone, said: “Lee Harvey Design is a truly worthy winner of the Bradstone Assured award.

“Their entry stood out because of their commitment to communicating effectively to their client base through a variety of social media platforms. We at Bradstone are proud to have them as a member of our trusted scheme of installers, and we wish them continued success for the future.”

Bradstone is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden and driveway products. Bradstone Assured is a national network of professional installers selected and approved by Bradstone for the levels of quality and craftsmanship they provide.

Keywords: United Kingdom Derby

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Ed Sheeran hit Castle on the Hill drives growth in enquires for Suffolk holiday lets

10:29 Duncan Brodie
An image from Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill video.

A holiday cottage company says Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has delivered a boost to the county’s tourism sector with his hit song and video Castle on the Hill.

Clacton-on-Sea-based Lee Harvey Design among winners at Bradstone Assured Awards for garden design and landscaping

12:11 Duncan Brodie
Lee Harvey, centre, receives his award from David Domoney, left, and Toby Stuart-Jervis. Photo: Mark Flynn

Garden design and landscaping firm Lee Harvey Design, based in Clacton-on-Sea, has been awarded Best Use of Marketing and Social Media at the national Bradstone Assured Awards.

Blue Abyss: How East Anglia’s offshore industry could benefit from world-leading subsea and space research centre

10:57 Mark Shields
Blue Abyss, which will incorporate the world�s biggest training pool - 50 metres deep with 41,000m3 volume complete with hyperbaric and hypobaric chambers � capable of simulating challenging offshore conditions. Picture: Blue Abyss.

East Anglia’s offshore energy industry has been held up as a potential beneficiary of a new £65m subsea, space and life science training, research and testing centre.

BP reports loss of almost $1bn in 2016 amid “challenging” oil prices

10:44 Press Association
File photo dated 15/08/13 of a BP filling station, as the oil giant said it will pay out 175 million US dollars (£121.3 million) to investors over claims that the oil giant's management misled them about the severity of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday June 3, 2016. The settlement relates to shareholders who bought BP stock soon after the disaster, later claiming that the company understated its magnitude in order to prop up the share price. See PA story CITY BP. Photo credit should read: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Oil giant BP may wait a while to be back in black with losses of $999m (£803m) in 2016, despite a year-end rallying of crude oil prices.

BRC chief says caution “topped the new year shopping list” after eight-year low in festive sales growth

09:35 Press Association
Christmas shopping in Norwich on Saturday December 11th 2010

An eight-year low for festive sales growth is the latest sign that consumers are tightening their belts.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Tributes left to ‘Katie’ at scene of Bardwell crash where woman in her 30s died

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Trial due to begin today of Essex man accused of murdering Suffolk couple

Peter and Sylvia Stuart

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Woodbridge police station to be converted into 14 apartments

Derelect Woodbridge police station

Most commented

Updated: Unexpected deaths rise coincides with bed closures at region’s mental health trust, Panorama finds

BBC Panorama, broadcast last night, said the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards  even though demand continued to rise (Picture: BBC)

Video: See all of Tom Lawrence’s stunning Ipswich Town goals in our timeline of his loan

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Blues under-23s hit eight against Watford

Monty Patterson

Suffolk farmer describes carnage caused by dog attack on lambs grazing near Bury St Edmunds

Lambs (stock image). Credit: Pamela Bidwell

Ambulance service thankful no one hurt in four-vehicle smash between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds

A lorry and several cars have collided (stock image)

Krispy Kreme opens at 10am in Buttermarket, Ipswich, on Tuesday

Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming to Ipswich next year

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24