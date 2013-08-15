Clacton-on-Sea-based Lee Harvey Design among winners at Bradstone Assured Awards for garden design and landscaping

Lee Harvey, centre, receives his award from David Domoney, left, and Toby Stuart-Jervis. Photo: Mark Flynn MarkFlynn

Garden design and landscaping firm Lee Harvey Design, based in Clacton-on-Sea, has been awarded Best Use of Marketing and Social Media at the national Bradstone Assured Awards.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Other categories included Best Patio Transformation and Best Driveway Transformation along with an Installer of the Year award.

Winners were chosen by an expert judging panel including celebrity TV garden landscaper David Domoney and Professional Builder magazine editor Terry Smith.

Lee Harvey, owner of Lee Harvey Design, was presented with his award by David Domoney, who also hosted the ceremony, and Bradstone’s commercial director, Toby Stuart-Jervis.

Mr Harvey said: “We always aim to deliver the best service and to use quality products on every job we do. Being recognised in this way by our peers and by Bradstone means the world to us, and we look forward to working on further exciting garden projects which may make a worthy entry for 2018!”

Toby Stuart-Jervis, commercial director for Bradstone, said: “Lee Harvey Design is a truly worthy winner of the Bradstone Assured award.

“Their entry stood out because of their commitment to communicating effectively to their client base through a variety of social media platforms. We at Bradstone are proud to have them as a member of our trusted scheme of installers, and we wish them continued success for the future.”

Bradstone is one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of garden and driveway products. Bradstone Assured is a national network of professional installers selected and approved by Bradstone for the levels of quality and craftsmanship they provide.