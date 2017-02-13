Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Co-op Bank put up for sale as concerns mount over capital position

13 February, 2017 - 08:34
The Co-operative Bank has been put up for sale. Picture: Simon Finlay

The Co-operative Bank has been put up for sale. Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk Copyright

The board of the Co-operative Bank has hoisted a for sale sign over the troubled lender as concerns mount over its capital position.

Comment

The bank, which has four million customers, said that its ability to meet longer term UK bank regulatory capital requirements has been hampered by low interest rates and higher than anticipated transformation and “conduct remediation” costs.

As a result, and following an annual planning review, it is “inviting offers”, the bank said.

“The board is commencing a sale process, something always considered a potential outcome of the turnaround plan, alongside considering other options to build capital and meet the longer term capital requirements applicable to all UK banks,” the bank said in a statement.

Last week the Co-operative Group, which owns 20% of the bank, embarked on a top-level shake-up that will see Richard Pennycook step down as group chief executive.

The move, which will see food boss Steve Murrells take the helm, was accompanied by comments from chairman Allan Leighton that the Group could pump more money into the lender.

But the bank’s chief executive Liam Coleman said: “While our plan has been impacted by lower for longer interest rates, the costs associated with the sheer scale of the transformation and the legacy issues we faced in 2013, there is considerable potential to build the bank’s retail franchise further using the strength of the brand, its reputation for strong customer service and distinctive ethical position.”

The bank said it is also considering options other than a sale to build capital, including raising cash from new and existing investors.

Co-op Bank almost collapsed in 2013 and was forced into a painful debt for equity swap.

The loss making lender is now majority controlled by hedge funds.

A spokesman for the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority said: “The PRA welcomes the actions announced today by the Co-operative Bank.

“We will continue to assess the bank’s progress in building greater financial resilience over the coming months.”

The bank confirmed it will post a “significant” loss for the year to December 31 after warning in January its common equity tier one capital ratio – an industry measure of financial strength – will fall and remain below 10% in the medium term.

Chairman Dennis Holt said: “The bank has met its Pillar 1 regulatory capital requirements continuously since 2014 and expects to continue to do so.

“At the same time, since we began work on the bank’s turnaround, the board has always been clear that we would need to build capital for the future.

“We are now commencing a sale process, alongside other options.

“The Bank’s ethical heritage and customer proposition will be a central consideration in this.”

Keywords: National United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Co-op Bank put up for sale as concerns mount over capital position

08:34 Ravender Sembhy, Press Association
The Co-operative Bank has been put up for sale. Picture: Simon Finlay

The board of the Co-operative Bank has hoisted a for sale sign over the troubled lender as concerns mount over its capital position.

Lloyds Bank East of England PMI report shows continued strong demand during January

07:30 Duncan Brodie
Steve Elsom of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

Businesses in the East of England saw strong demand for their goods and services during January and continued to create new jobs despite a slight slowdown in output growth, according to the latest Lloyds Bank Regional PMI report.

The Week Ahead: Thomson holidays owner Tui to deliver first quarter update

06:30 RAVENDER SEMBHY
Thomson and First Choice owner TUI will deliver a first quarter trading update this week.

Thomson owner Tui will update the market on its first quarter trading figures this week as the City looks for any indication that a strong trend in British bookings last year continued into 2017.

Thaxted nutritionist rises to gluten-free bread challenge with launch of MannaVida

Yesterday, 08:50 Duncan Brodie
Dan Jennings and Davina Steel of MannaVida exhibiting at the Speciality and Fine Food Fair

A professional nutritionist who found herself facing a restricted diet has launched her own business, producing gluten-free bread and flour mixes.

NFU secretary at Saffron Walden scoops accolade for helping members

Yesterday, 06:18 Sarah Chambers
Roger Willmott, National Farmers' Union (NFU) group secretary at Saffron Walden, flanked by NFU East regional director Robert Sheasby and NFU president Meurig Raymond at the awards event at the House of Lords.

A group secretary for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said he was “honoured” after scooping a regional award for his efforts.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Eight Suffolk mysteries become nine, as Kersey ‘time slip’ added to our list of curious tales

Did three naval cadets travel back in time in Kersey? Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Opinion: The Verdict: Midfield positivity is what Ipswich Town fans have long been crying out for

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Ipswich Town beat Aston Villa: Five things we learned

Ipswich celebrate their late winner at Aston Villa

Police hunt two joyriders who crashed stolen BMW X5 into front of older couple’s home in Clacton

An Essex Police cordon. Library image

Video: Dog walker reveals how she stumbled across £50m of cocaine on Hopton beach

Valerie McGee with her dog Rudey who found £50 million of cocaine on Hopton beach. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Class sizes could be increased if funding for Suffolk schools is reduced claim headteachers

Kate Barmby from this year's Great British Bake Off hosting a workshop at Whitton Community Primary School, which could see funding cut

Most commented

Opinion: The Verdict: Midfield positivity is what Ipswich Town fans have long been crying out for

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

A14 eastbound closed at Risby due to crash

The A14 at Risby (stock image). Picture: Phil Morley

Sudbury bus station back on the agenda for town council

The current Sudbury bus station in Hamilton Road. Picture: EMMA BRENNAN

Suffolk County Council meet to raise taxes and reduce its expenditure

Suffolk County Council's Endeavour House headquarters.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24