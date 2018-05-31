Overcast

Double hat-trick for Colchester care firm firm after six of its bosses make national ‘best leader’ list

PUBLISHED: 11:09 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:09 21 August 2018

Care UK director of care, quality and governance Rachel Gilbert Picture: CARE UK

Care UK director of care, quality and governance Rachel Gilbert Picture: CARE UK

Care UK

An Essex care firm said it was “astonished but proud” after six of its managers made it onto a ‘top 50’ list of the UK’s best sector leaders.

Care UK's Dorota Woloszyn, deputy manager at Skylark House Picture: CARE UKCare UK's Dorota Woloszyn, deputy manager at Skylark House Picture: CARE UK

The Colchester-based Care UK bosses featured in Care Home Professional magazine’s annual line-up of the top bosses in the industry after being selected for their commitment, positivity, expertise and attitude.

They sit alongside well-known chief executive from some of the country’s top care providers, as well as chief Care Quality Commission inspector Andrea Sutcliffe.

“Care UK teams were astonished but proud to find that six of their colleagues are among this list of 50 people selected by this prestigious magazine,” the firm said.

On the list are Care UK’s managing director Andrew Knight, director of care, quality and governance Rachel Gilbert, property services director Richard Pearman, food and services director Jon Bicknell, home manager Saad Baig and deputy manager Dorota Woloszyn.

Care UK's Richard Pearman property services director Picture: CARE UKCare UK's Richard Pearman property services director Picture: CARE UK

Mr Knight, who was appointed five years ago, has driven a care home development programme which has led to the opening of 36 new homes, with a further 11 homes with more than 720 places due to open in the next 12 months.

Ms Gilbert, a registered nurse, oversaw the implementation of an award-winning partnership with Suffolk County Council to deliver 10 new care homes before taking up her current role, and is the driving force behind a ‘good to great’ project fostering a culture of continuous improvement. Mr Pearman has been responsible for delivering the largest new build programme in the care home sector, leading a team that has opened 36 new homes.

In his catering role, Mr Bicknell has driven the concept of ‘Dignity in Dining’, overhauling recipes and food presentation, and promoting fresh produce. Training innovations have also been a priority with 500 team members trained this year.

Mr Baig, who at 26 is the firm’s youngest home manager, will shortly take the helm at a new care home in Windsor. He and Ms Woloszyn have been selected under the leaders of tomorrow category, Mr Pearman under the operations and development section, Mr Bicknell for innovation in care, Ms Gilber for care quality and compliance and Mr Knight is in the executive manager category.

Care UK managing director Andrew Knight Picture: CARE UKCare UK managing director Andrew Knight Picture: CARE UK

Double hat-trick for Colchester care firm firm after six of its bosses make national 'best leader' list

