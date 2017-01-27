Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Colchester Business Enterprise Agency launches ‘In the Market for Success’ programme for female entrepreneurs

07:29 27 January 2017

Lyndee Oscar who launched her award-winning business Kids Backs 4 the Future after graduating from the Small Steps, Big Changes programme run by the Colcheser Business Enterprise Agency (Colbea).

Lyndee Oscar who launched her award-winning business Kids Backs 4 the Future after graduating from the Small Steps, Big Changes programme run by the Colcheser Business Enterprise Agency (Colbea).

Archant

Aspiring female entrepreneurs are being encouraged to head to the Colchester Business Centre for an opportunity to access a freed business support package worth more than £2,000.

Comment

The centre is hosting an awareness event on Tuesday, January 31, from 10am until noon, ahead of the start next month of a new In the Market for Success course.

Thanks to a £16,500 grant from the Natwest Skills & Opportunities Fund, the Colchester Business Enterprise Agency (Colbea) is offering support to help 100 budding businesswomen turn their ideas into reality.

The complete start-up package will include training workshops, business mentoring, a free virtual office service for 12 months and a test trading spot on Colchester’s High Street Market.

In the Market for Success follows the highly-successful Small Steps, Big Changes programme previously run by Colbea from which nearly 100 aspiring businesswomen graduated, leadiing to the launch of nearly 50 new female-led businesses in and around Colchester.

One of the first graduates from Small Steps, Big Changes was Lyndee Oscar who used the programme to help her launch Kids Backs 4 the Future, which has since gone on to win a number of awards, most recently in the Countywide Community Charity Business Awards 2016.

Lyndee said: “Attending the Small Steps, Big Changes programme provided me with the key essential elements to succeed.

“It fostered the perfect environment to fuel my confidence and developed my business steering and growth skills. The team fosters a perfect mix of determination creativity and business skill and will bring the best out of you and your business concept.”

The first In the Market for Success course begins on Friday, February 10. Places are limited and those interested are encouraged to bring their business idea to the free awareness event January 31. The Colchester Business Centre is located at 1 George Williams Way, Colchester, CO1 2JS.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Third quarter profits at BT plunge more than a third amid Italian accounting scandal fallout

08:43 Ravender Sembhy
Gavin Patterson, chief executive of BT. Photo: David Parry/PA Wire

BT has reported a 37% plunge in third quarter profit after taking a hit from the accounting scandal at its Italian division.

Tesco and Booker agree £3.7bn deal to create ‘UK’s leading food business’

08:52 Ravender Sembhy
Dave Lewis,chief executive of Tesco, (right) and Charles Wilson, chief executive of Booker. Photo: Stephen Lock/Tulchan Communications/PA Wire

Supermarket giant Tesco has agreed a £3.7bn merger deal with food wholesaler Booker.

Nearly £10m of European grants for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk up for grabs

08:36 Sarah Chambers
Mark Pendlington, chair of New Anglia LEP.

Nearly £10m of European funding is up for grabs for rural businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk in 2017.

Colchester Business Enterprise Agency launches ‘In the Market for Success’ programme for female entrepreneurs

07:29 Duncan Brodie
Lyndee Oscar who launched her award-winning business Kids Backs 4 the Future after graduating from the Small Steps, Big Changes programme run by the Colcheser Business Enterprise Agency (Colbea).

Aspiring female entrepreneurs are being encouraged to head to the Colchester Business Centre for an opportunity to access a freed business support package worth more than £2,000.

Ipswich-based start-up Conga aims to be the Uber of inter-city coach travel

Yesterday, 11:04 Duncan Brodie
Members of the team at Conga, which aims to be to coaches what Uber is to taxis.

A Suffolk start-up business is aiming to have the same impact on inter-city coach travel as online ride-hailing service Uber has had on the taxi sector.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Video: Woman dies after bungalow fire in Reid Close, near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

The scene this morning at the fatal fire in Reid Close, Ipswich,

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 1)

Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Breaking News: Serious bungalow fire near Malcolm Road, Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the house fire in Ipswich

Most commented

What will Suffolk look like in the 2030s? Better road and rail links, more jobs but an influx of cars

Will the growth of Ipswich lead to more traffic congestion?

Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Exclusive: Suffolk police answer key questions around Corrie McKeague disappearance in Bury St Edmunds (Part 2)

Corrie McKeague's last sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds.

Leon Best won’t play for me again, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Leon Best has made six starts and six substitute appearances for Ipswich Town. Picture: Steve Waller

Will Ipswich Hospital’s £2.5m urgent care centre bid be approved? Commissioners are warned of uncertainty

Ipswich Hospital. Photo by Phil Morley

‘Really good bids’ in for a number of players, says Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he has lodged several 'really good bids' for players ahead of next Tuesday's deadline. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24