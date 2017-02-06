Overcast

Colchester start-up Walton’s Trees Services ‘well set for growth’, says Nwes adviser

08:20 06 February 2017

Alex Walton of Walton's Tree Services.

Alex Walton of Walton's Tree Services.

Archant

Having worked as a tree surgeon alongside his uncle for eight years, Alex Walton is now operating on his own as Walton’s Tree Services.

Alex, 25, who is based in Colchester, carries out all aspects of tree care in the town and the surrounding areas.

He says that, although a shy person by nature, the opportunity to build his own enterprise helped provide the confidence and motivation to drive the business forward, and he remembers how he felt when he gained his first customer.

“It was a job for a couple who needed an unruly hedge trimmed,” he says. “It was a relatively small job, but the feeling of getting my first piece of work was marvellous!”

Alex has not looked back since that day last June and Walton’s Tree Services is going from strength-to-strength, also giving him the freedom and flexibility to manage his own time and balance his workload with the commitments which come with having a young family.

“I also have the ability to earn more money and, with a new baby, I want to build a legacy for my family,” he says.

His advice to other people starting their own business is: “Be polite and courteous. Know and understand what customer service looks like. Treat your customer well and they will repay you with repeat business or word of mouth referrals.

“Allow some time during the week to work on the business, not in it. Putting time aside to do the paperwork and focus on the coming week is key,” he adds.

Alex has received 26 hours of support from enterprise agency Nwes, which included perfecting his business plan and finances for his application for a start-up loan.

Alex’s business adviser, Lou Cessford, believes there is significant potential for business growth for Walton’s Tree Services, as Colchester is an expanding town and, with several developments planned which may require tree removal, or surgery, he anticipates that Alex’s services will be in demand.

“Alex is young and ambitious.” Lou says. “He has worked in the industry for eight years, and has a very good understanding of the technical aspects of a business such as this.

“With ongoing support through the Start & Grow programme, he will be able to hone his business and management skills, in order to grow the business by recruiting additional staff when cash flow permits.”

