Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Community care farm plan for the Ipswich area

10:31 30 December 2016

Directors Tessa Amos and Eilir Rogers

Directors Tessa Amos and Eilir Rogers

Archant

Plans are being finalised to launch a new social enterprise for vulnerable adults and children close to Ipswich in the form of a community farm.

1 Comments
SunflowerSunflower

A group of volunteers has come together to form the Sunflower Community Care Farm, with the aim of helping vulnerable members of the community to confidence and skills by working in the countryside.

Tessa Amos, from Rendlesham and Eilir Rogers, who runs The Dog pub restaurant at Grundisburgh, with her husband James, are two of the directors.

Together with three other directors they have put together a business plan, and are looking for a suitable site and to raise funds for the project.

They plan is to open the care farm during 2017.

Director Ninette WatkinsonDirector Ninette Watkinson

The site needs to be in a rural setting, of course, but within easy reach of Ipswich.

The other directors are businessman Nick Wellington, Ninette Watkinson who is Eilir’s mother and currently lives in Kent, and Mags Fortune, who runs the Wot’s Up care services and club in Ipswich.

But what is a care farm?

It is a farm, where crops can be grown, and animals raised and cared for - but it is also a nurturing environment where adults with learning difficulties, or facing other challenges, can benefit from meaningful work or volunteering.

Some care farms grow vegetables and keep chickens for eggs, or have pigs or other livestock. Some have horses for riding too.

Tessa teaches adults and children on Riding for the Disabled projects.

Tessa added: “We are all very enthusiastic and excited. We know there is a great need out there, something like 15,000 people in this area of Suffolk alone.

“We need to find the right premises and land, of course. We might start with some disused farm buildings and gather volunteers to help get them ready. We could do with a minimum of ten acres of land, if we are going to keep some animals.”

Eilir added: “It would be good to take in some rescue animals, and involve the local rescue charities as well.

“When I had horses I spent more hours in the care, grooming and preparation than I did riding. I enjoyed looking after them.

“The most important part is the animal husbandry side. People do love looking after animals.”

The care farm will probably have goats and pigs, chickens and dogs.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

1 comment

  • Waspie's wife... What great news. Much needed and very good wishes to getting this off the ground in the coming year.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    waspie

    Friday, December 30, 2016

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Flagship pioneering use of the ‘Internet of Things’ in managing social housing with Ipswich pilot scheme

06:00 Duncan Brodie
A demonstration of the smart lock technology which forms part of the Internet of Things trial at 12 of Flagship's flats in Ipswich.

East Anglian housing provider Flagship has teamed up with a number of local companies to launch a pilot scheme which could transform the way the sector operates.

Community care farm plan for the Ipswich area

Yesterday, 10:31 David Vincent
Directors Tessa Amos and Eilir Rogers

Plans are being finalised to launch a new social enterprise for vulnerable adults and children close to Ipswich in the form of a community farm.

Upset over Felixstowe’s Christmas shop window contest but which did you think was best?

Yesterday, 09:55 Richard Cornwell
Clive Bamberger from Saxon Upholstery is annoyed that he has never won Felixstowe's Christmas shop window competition, despite creating a lovely display.

What could be more festive than a snowman, a Christmas tree and a sledge full of presents?

Scheme will see paramedics work on wind farms off Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 09:39 Doug Faulkner
SSI Energy managing director Duncan Higham.

A lifesaving scheme which would see paramedics double as offshore technicians to help lower response times in emergencies will be coming to wind farms off the East Anglian coast.

Delay on Ipswich Building Society Princes Street branch down to listed building conditions

Yesterday, 09:11 Jason Noble
Ipswich Building Society chief executive Paul Winter outside what is to be the society's new town centre branch in Ipswich.

Plans for Ipswich Building Society to move its flagship branch into the empty Chelsea House in Princes Street are set to go to the planning committee in February after delays surrounding listed building conditions.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Tributes paid to Norman Smith - Suffolk teacher and doyen of youth football - who has died aged 100

Norman Smith celebrating his 100th birthday.

Former Felixstowe hotel blamed for flats’ rat infestation nightmare

Residents having problems with rats in Felixstowe seafront flats - creatures are coming from the derelict boarded up old hotel next door. Pictured is Elaine Ryan. PHOTO: Gregg Brown

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Most commented

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy hails the impact of teen sub Andre Dozzell after 2-1 home win over Bristol City

Brett Pitman celebrates after giving Ipswich all three points against Bristol City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Bristol City 1 – Brett Pitman nets acrobatic late winner as Blues claim vital win

Brett Pitman nets a sublime over-head kick winner in the 86th minute. Photo: PAGEPIX LID

Opinion: Good riddance to 2016, next year cannot be worse, can it? asks Paul Geater

Boris Johnson brought the Vote Leave message to Ipswich in the spring.

Community heroes and Olympic stars from across the region make the New Year’s honours list

Neville Pettitt gets a BEM in the New Years honours list for teaching hundreds of youngsters to ride bicycles

Corrie McKeague’s mother cannot fathom why Suffolk police will not search Bury St Edmunds buildings yards from Corrie’s last known location

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help search for her missing son.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24