Construction sector will create 20,000 jobs over five years, but growth will slow – CITB

08 February, 2017 - 14:37
Up to 20,000 new construction jobs could be created in the East of England by 2021, says the CITB. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Up to 20,000 new construction jobs could be created in the East of England by 2021, says the CITB. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Up to 20,000 new construction jobs will be created in the East of England in the next five years, according to new research carried out by the Construction Industry Training Board – but sector growth is set to slow.

Up to 20,000 new construction jobs could be created in the East of England by 2021, says the CITB. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The latest rolling five-year Construction Skills Network forecast is a significant advance on the figures published last year, which suggested 14,000 new roles would be created in the industry by 2020.

But uncertainty over the industry’s future following the Brexit vote has seen the CITB downgrade its growth forecast to just 1% a year, down from last year’s prediction of 2.3% and below the UK average of 1.7%.

Infrastructure growth is expected to be stronger, at 4% a year, fuelled by major projects including flood defence work in Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, a £1.5bn upgrade to the A14 in Cambridgeshire, expansion at the Port of Felixstowe and a £450m renewable energy park near Peterborough.

Andy Barron, partnerships manager for the East of England at CITB, which has its head office at Bircham Newton in West Norfolk, said: “It’s great to see that there will be growth in construction jobs over the next five years.

“This is not just in traditional trades but in a range of office jobs which people might not always associate with construction but are absolutely vital.

“It’s good news that infrastructure is leading the way, because we know that other economic benefits often happen off the back of this investment.

“While we are seeing something of a slowdown in overall activity, the construction sector in the region remains solid.”

The construction industry has been battling in recent years with a chronic skills shortage, with numerous local and national initiatives set up to solve it.

The CITB’s analysis shows electricians will be among the most in demand, with an extra 2,500 needed, along with 1,600 painters and decorators and a similar number of carpenters.

An extra 1,100 civil engineers, 950 senior managers and 550 architects will also be required.

The forecast comes in the same week that the government published a white paper to overhaul what it called Britain’s “broken” housing market, including shortening development timescales and providing help for smaller house-builders to set up.

