Attwells Solicitors voted best conveyancers by clients

Attwells Solicitors of Ipswich celebrate two ESTA award wins Back row, left to right: Charlotte Reason, Dawn Smy, Holly Quantrill, Jessica Henry, Jade Nunn, Ami Humphreys, Emily Bowyer, Amie Clarke, Mia Mackenzie and Abbie Baker. Front row, left to right: Hannah Thurkettle, Shaneek Stewart, Hannah Bryan, Partner Lisa Nyland, Cheryl Allieri, Karis Lambert, Jasmin Howlett and Kirt Wilkinson. Picture: JOANNA HOLMES Attwells

Ipswich-based Attwells Solicitors was voted the best in county for conveyancing in the annual ESTAS Conveyancer Awards hosted by Channel 4 presenter Phil Spencer.

The ESTAS Customer Service Awards for 2018 is the leading awards in the UK conveyancing sector. The winners were announced at a dinner and ceremony at the Grosvenor House on Park Lane in London.

Attwells were voted by their clients the best conveyancing firm in county and came second in the conveyancing firm of the year in the East of England. This is a phenomenal achievement for the law firm which only recently celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Managing partner Nick Attwell is delighted with the awards win. He said:“This truly is a great achievement. A celebration of the efforts of all of the Firm in providing an excellent service to our local clients. After every case I personally ask every client to complete an independent review. The results are authentic and I review each one so the service is constantly improving.”

Attwells, with its head office in Ipswich, employs more than 50 local staff.

This is Attwells third award in recent years for conveyancing.