Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Attwells Solicitors voted best conveyancers by clients

PUBLISHED: 17:13 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 17:14 26 October 2018

Attwells Solicitors of Ipswich celebrate two ESTA award wins Back row, left to right: Charlotte Reason, Dawn Smy, Holly Quantrill, Jessica Henry, Jade Nunn, Ami Humphreys, Emily Bowyer, Amie Clarke, Mia Mackenzie and Abbie Baker. Front row, left to right: Hannah Thurkettle, Shaneek Stewart, Hannah Bryan, Partner Lisa Nyland, Cheryl Allieri, Karis Lambert, Jasmin Howlett and Kirt Wilkinson. Picture: JOANNA HOLMES

Attwells Solicitors of Ipswich celebrate two ESTA award wins Back row, left to right: Charlotte Reason, Dawn Smy, Holly Quantrill, Jessica Henry, Jade Nunn, Ami Humphreys, Emily Bowyer, Amie Clarke, Mia Mackenzie and Abbie Baker. Front row, left to right: Hannah Thurkettle, Shaneek Stewart, Hannah Bryan, Partner Lisa Nyland, Cheryl Allieri, Karis Lambert, Jasmin Howlett and Kirt Wilkinson. Picture: JOANNA HOLMES

Attwells

Ipswich-based Attwells Solicitors was voted the best in county for conveyancing in the annual ESTAS Conveyancer Awards hosted by Channel 4 presenter Phil Spencer.

The ESTAS Customer Service Awards for 2018 is the leading awards in the UK conveyancing sector. The winners were announced at a dinner and ceremony at the Grosvenor House on Park Lane in London.

Attwells were voted by their clients the best conveyancing firm in county and came second in the conveyancing firm of the year in the East of England. This is a phenomenal achievement for the law firm which only recently celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Managing partner Nick Attwell is delighted with the awards win. He said:“This truly is a great achievement. A celebration of the efforts of all of the Firm in providing an excellent service to our local clients. After every case I personally ask every client to complete an independent review. The results are authentic and I review each one so the service is constantly improving.”

Attwells, with its head office in Ipswich, employs more than 50 local staff.

This is Attwells third award in recent years for conveyancing.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

‘Hammer blow’ for Asda staff as jobs reportedly put at risk

Yesterday, 15:10 David Vincent
ASDA in Ipswich - Whitehouse.

Supermarket workers in Ipswich could face uncertainty over their futures after it was revealed Asda could cut almost 2,500 jobs.

Julie leads tours across Africa, South America and Asia

Yesterday, 17:40 David Vincent
Julie Gabbott, of Suffolk-based adventure travel company Dragoman, has been voted Wanderlust World Travel Guide 2018. Here she is on Mount Kilimanjaro Picture: DRAGOMAN

Adventure tour guide Julie Gabbott, who works for Suffolk-based travel specialists Dragoman, has been voted the best in the world.

Attwells Solicitors voted best conveyancers by clients

Yesterday, 17:13 David Vincent
Attwells Solicitors of Ipswich celebrate two ESTA award wins Back row, left to right: Charlotte Reason, Dawn Smy, Holly Quantrill, Jessica Henry, Jade Nunn, Ami Humphreys, Emily Bowyer, Amie Clarke, Mia Mackenzie and Abbie Baker. Front row, left to right: Hannah Thurkettle, Shaneek Stewart, Hannah Bryan, Partner Lisa Nyland, Cheryl Allieri, Karis Lambert, Jasmin Howlett and Kirt Wilkinson. Picture: JOANNA HOLMES

Ipswich-based Attwells Solicitors was voted the best in county for conveyancing in the annual ESTAS Conveyancer Awards hosted by Channel 4 presenter Phil Spencer.

Preview: Everything you need to know about Monday’s Budget

Yesterday, 12:35 Mark Shields
What will chancellor Philip Hammond reveal when he presents his last pre-Brexit Budget on Monday? Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Pressure has been growing on the chancellor to take action on business rates, beer duty and fuel prices - but what will Philip Hammond be able to deliver in Monday’s Budget?

Ad Feature: How pension raids make ISAs more appealing

Yesterday, 10:17 Peter Sharkey
Raiding pensions provide Chancellors with easy money, says Peter Sharkey. Picture: Getty Images

Raiding pensions provide Chancellors with easy money, says Peter Sharkey, but it’s much more difficult for them to pilfer from your ISA.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Paul Lambert to be announced as Ipswich Town manager tomorrow

Paul Lambert is set to be named the new manager of Ipswich Town. Picture: PA

Video: ‘It was a privilege to watch him play’ - final farewell for Town legend Beattie

The applause for 'The Beat' was contnuous for the entire journey down Portman Road. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – the most ‘powerful’ people in Essex

Witham MP Priti Patel dropped from 3rd to 4th place this year Picture: DAVID MIRZEOF/PA WIRE

Video: Caretaker boss Bryan Klug on Hurst’s sacking, being ‘frightened’ of relegation and tomorrow’s game at Millwall

Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of Ipswich Town for tomorrow's game at Millwall. Photo: Steve Waller

Updated: A12 reopens after lorry crash leads to 8-mile tailback

The incident happened between J27 and J28 on the A12, near Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video: Daniel Farke backs Paul Hurst to recover from Ipswich Town nightmare

Daniel Farke is tipping Paul Hurst to bounce back Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide