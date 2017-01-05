Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Cooper Lomaz Salary Survey reveals positive outlook for pay in East Anglia

06:00 05 January 2017

Mark Fletcher of Cooper Lomaz. Picture: NEWSMAKERS.

Mark Fletcher of Cooper Lomaz. Picture: NEWSMAKERS.

Archant

Six out of 10 professionals in seven key sectors across the East of England have had a pay rise in the past year, according to a new study.

Comment

In the latest annual Cooper Lomaz Salary Survey, 60.8% of respondents reported a salary increase in the past 12 months, up from 57.6% a year ago, although around a third, 32.7%, saw their pay stay the same and 7% suffered a cut.

Salary expectations for the coming year are also slightly improved, with around two thirds, 65.2%, expecting a pay rise compared with 63.1% last year, although 2.3% predict a reduction, up from 1.0% in 2015. Around a third, 32.5%, expect no change in pay.

Regional recruitment firm Cooper Lomaz bases its findings on responses to an online questionnaire, cross-referenced with data from candidate interviews and placements over the past year.

Sectors covered include Accountancy & Finance, Engineering, Food Manufacturing, Insurance, IT, Sales & Marketing and Supply Chain.

Nearly half of the companies covered in the survey, 49.7%, expanded their workforces during 2016, down slightly on 55.0% the previous year, and just under a quarter, 23.5%, saw a fall in numbers, slightly up from 21.8% in 2015.

Just under half of respondents, 47.7%, expect their company to increase staff numbers during 2017, down from last year’s expectation of 54.7%, while more than a third, 34.9%, expect numbers to remain stable and 17.4% think employment will fall.

More than half of the respondents, 51.9%, are satisfied in their current roles, a small improvement on a year ago, and less than a quarter, 23.1%, are dissatisfied, down four points on 2015. Just under half, 45.3%, see themselves changing roles in the year ahead with a third, 32.9%, expecting to remain and a fifth, 21.8%, unsure.

Mark Fletcher, director at Cooper Lomaz, said: “Much like 2015, 2016 has been a very candidate-driven market. As a result, employers have had to work even harder on retaining and attracting top talent through a variety of means that no longer start and end with salary.

“Job satisfaction and the benefits that come with salary packages are more important than ever in a number of key sectors, particularly with candidates whose skills are in high demand, like software developers, accountants and engineers.”

Keywords: United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Johnson Service Group offloads drycleaning business to Timpson in £8.25m deal

35 minutes ago
Johnson Service Group has sold is drycleaning business. Photo: Johnson Service Group/PA Wire

Timpson has snapped up the drycleaning business of Johnson Service Group for £8.25m as it looks to cash in on the British public’s dirty laundry.

Gallery: New car sales smash record

40 minutes ago Andy Russell
Ford Fiesta was the top selling car in the UK for the eighth year running. Picture: Ford

New car sales achieved another motoring milestone with another record year in 2016 that saw also 2.7 million registrations but how will they fare in 2017. Motoring editor Andy Russell reports.

Cooper Lomaz Salary Survey reveals positive outlook for pay in East Anglia

06:00 Duncan Brodie
Mark Fletcher of Cooper Lomaz. Picture: NEWSMAKERS.

Six out of 10 professionals in seven key sectors across the East of England have had a pay rise in the past year, according to a new study.

Post Office confirms move of Ipswich branch from Sailmakers to WH Smith despite access fears

Yesterday, 15:12 Jason Noble
WH Smith in Ipswich, which could get a Post Office

Plans to move Ipswich’s main Post Office branch from the Sailmakers shopping centre into WH Smith in Westgate Street will go ahead, despite objections from members of the public.

Swan Hellenic and Voyages of Discovery cruise firm All Leisure Holidays ceases trading

Yesterday, 13:01
Swan Hellenic's vessel Minerva pictured in 2012. Photo: Simon Brooke-Webb

Holiday firm All Leisure Holidays has stopped trading, with hundreds of customers overseas.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video: Flood drama along coast as storm surge hits East Anglia

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe.

Icy road warning after police and fire crews attend crashes across Suffolk

The crash scene in Blundeston. Photo: @PCEdwardFrazer.

Corrie McKeague’s mother on ITV show This Morning

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, will be on This Morning on January 4 talking about why she believes her son is still alive.

Updated: Man in 70s attacked in his Bury St Edmunds home as gang of four robbers pinned him down and ransacked his house

Police stock image Suffolk

Man in late teens airlifted to hospital following two vehicle crash near Aldeburgh

East Anglian Air Ambulance

Updated: Man’s lucky escape after car crashes into his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham

Robert Borgman surveys the damage to his home in Honeysuckle Way, Witham. Photo: Archant

Most commented

Luke Varney leaves Ipswich for Burton Albion

Luke Varney has joined Burton

Ipswich Town boss has broad enough shoulders to deal with the pressure, says Lincoln City manager

Danny Cowley

‘Don’t take liberties’ former Braintree Town captain warns Ipswich Town, ahead of Lincoln City clash

Kenny Davis

Abellio denies train staff ordered to issue three penalty fines a day

An Abellio Greater Anglia train Picture: James Bass

Video: Flood drama along coast as storm surge hits East Anglia

Big waves crash on the beach in Felistowe.

Updated: Ipswich Town fans fear Mick McCarthy won’t stick to Marcus Evans’ five-point plan

Town manager Mick McCarthy

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24