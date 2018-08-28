Changing attitudes in the financial services industry

Dedham-based Fiducia Wealth Management has announced the appointment of Susie Laws as a company director.

Mrs Laws joined Fiducia in October 2017 and is a CII Chartered Financial Planner with over 12 years’ experience in the financial services profession.

She said: “I am very privileged and proud to be a new director of Fiducia Wealth Management.

“I have always been very impressed with the work ethic, values and commitment which run through the heart of the company.

“It has a clear direction and structure, an investment specialism within the firm and an impressive depth and knowledge.”

Susie admitted she originally joined the Dedham-based company 18 months ago because of the “refreshing” work-life balance offered by Fiducia.

She said: “I feel truly blessed that I have been given the opportunity at Fiducia to have the career and family balance which I long desired.

“Being a mum means that my working pattern sometimes needs to be more flexible, but I truly believe that my clients never feel that they are getting a lesser service as a result.”

She hopes her promotion – and the changing landscape within the financial services industry – will bring more senior roles for female advisers.

She explained: “Recent figures have suggested that 15% of the profession are chartered. But it remains a predominantly male profession so only a percentage of that 15% are female.

“The landscape is changing – when you go to conferences you see an increasing number of women. It is becoming more common. But it certainly isn’t common yet.

“In my opinion, the industry still needs to be a lot more flexible, accommodating and understanding of a true work-life balance. It is one of the many reasons why I knew Fiducia was the right place for me.”