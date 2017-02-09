Department for International Trade ‘Export Hub’ visits Essex

Stuart Judge, managing director of Crittall Windowns, left, with John Tingle, trade team manager east at the Department for International Trade, during the visit by the DIT's mobile Export Hub to the company's headquarters in Witham Archant

Businesses from across Essex took the opportunity to attend an export “bootcamp” workshop when the Department for International Trade’s mobile Export Hub called at Witham.

The hub spent a day at the headquarters of Crittal Windows, in Freebournes Road, following a request from Witham MP Priti Patel, supported by Essex Chambers of Commerce, Braintree District Council and Essex County Council.

Hosted and delivered by specialists from the department, the workshop addressed a range of key exporting essentials.

Stuart Judge, managing director at Crittall Windows, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Export Bootcamp to our Witham premises, and offer our understanding to those seeking to export.

“It was good to see how well-attended it was and the positive feedback from delegates. We are a local business, but with significant international presence and experience of exporting to several countries for many years.

“During 2010, we were recognised with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, which shows that exports are a very important part of our business - one we see offering increased opportunity in the future.”

Priti Patel said: “Essex is a county of entrepreneurs with outstanding businesses producing world leading goods and services. There are new opportunities opening up across the world all the time.

“I want to see our businesses best-placed to provide the rest of the world with the high quality goods and services they need. The Export Hub will help local businesses get a foothold into these new markets.”

She added: “I thank Crittall Windows for allowing us to use its site for the event and supporting it. A great business, it has fantastic products highly regarded across the world.”

The Department for International Trade (DIT) has overall responsibility for promoting export from the UK across the world and attracting foreign investment to this country.

Thinley Topden, deputy regional director for the DIT in the East of England, said: “We were delighted to bring the Export Hub to Essex for the first time, and show businesses here just how much demand there is out there for goods and services from this region, as numerous Essex companies from a wide range of sectors are showing.

“With hundreds of live opportunities available via great.gov.uk and the launch of a ‘find a buyer’ service to match companies with worldwide demand, doing business overseas has also never been more straightforward.”