Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

How the budget aims to breathe new life into our high streets

PUBLISHED: 08:40 30 October 2018

Colchester High Street. Picture: Jessica Hill

Colchester High Street. Picture: Jessica Hill

Archant

A raft of new policies were announced in the budget to address Britain’s high streets woes.

Terry BaxterTerry Baxter

A new 2% digital services tax on UK revenues of big technology companies with global sales of more than £500m will redress the balance to give a much-needed boost to bricks and mortar traders.

In a move that will also be welcomed by shop, hotel and restaurant owners, business rates bill for firms with a rateable value of £51,000 or less will be cut by third over two years.

And £650m was pledged for what Mr Hammond called “the transformation of high Streets” from commercial into residential areas, as well as to increase footfall, as he acknowledged that the changes the High Street are facing are “irreversible.”

Terry Baxter, chairman of Ipswich Central which operates Ipswich’s Business Improvement District (BID), said he agreed with Mr Hammond that the High Street needs to be redeveloped. “Its important that town centres become more experiential, not just purely about the retail offered.

“The devil is in the detail, but the fact that the High Street has been given this attention by central government is a very welcome move.

“The tax on online retailers is important in order to level the playing field without directly affecting the consumers. It will help to a point to rebalance the sense of unfairness that exists with retailers.”

Southwold hit the headlines last year when rates rocketed by an average of 177%.

Chapmans Gifts and Cards in Southwold have seen their business rates increase by 400% in the past couple of years, and co-owner Pete Hart said: “It’s all well and good decreasing rates by a third, but a third of 400% is still a lot to pay.

“I think we need an overhaul of business rates as a whole. It’s an archaic idea to tax businesses on their properties, we should be taxed on turnover or profit.”

On the Future High Streets fund, he added: “Anything to support the high street is welcome, but I doubt places like Southwold will see any of it. Until we see the details we can’t be sure of the impact it will have.”

In another move to help boost town centres, business rates relief was announced for all lavatories made available for public use.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

How this budget will affect businesspeople in Suffolk and Essex

1 minute ago Jessica Hill
Chancellor Philip Hammond Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

From apprentices to entrepreneurs, the raft of changes in this year’s budget are bound to affect people involved in all levels of business in East Anglia. Our experts in Suffolk give their reaction to Chancellor Hammond’s big announcements.

How the budget aims to breathe new life into our high streets

44 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street. Picture: Jessica Hill

A raft of new policies were announced in the budget to address Britain’s high streets woes.

New stores set for former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Plans to redevelop the former Dairy Crest site in Boss Hall, Ipswich have been announced Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Major plans to transform an empty former dairy plant in Ipswich into a new retail, leisure and commercial site have been revealed by developers.

Funding to alleviate mental health crisis

Yesterday, 18:38 Jessica Hill
Jon Neal, the chief executive of Suffolk Mind. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A cash boost for mental health services will “end the stigma which has forced too many to suffer in silence”, the Chancellor said.

How Ipswich Town Football Club is helping to boost social mobility

Yesterday, 14:42 Jessica Hill
ITFC’s director of sales Rosie Richardson and Jordan Holder, Enterprise Coordinator at The Careers & Enterprise Company

Ipswich Town Football Club is one of 11 employers to pledge commitment to improving future opportunities for young people in the town, regardless of their background.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Camilla Tarr. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police launch appeal to find missing 20-year-old from Felixstowe

Daniel Hare. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town in-tray: Assessment, raising the threat level and history repeating itself

New Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first game for the Blues against Preston at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX

Live: Watch new Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert’s first press conference - LIVE from 9am

Paul Lambert will be unveiled as Ipswich Town manager this morning. Picture: PAGEPIX

Essex and Suffolk roads both affected by abnormal load on the move

Workers preparing Bourne Bridge for the passing abnormal load Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Video: How freak accident changed my life – Mum-of-one thanks medics after horror fall

Bexx will have to wear her halo for 12 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide