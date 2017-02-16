Donald Trump inauguration analyst Keith Still shares trade secrets as University of Suffolk visiting professor

A top crowd safety expert who provided live crowd size estimates for the New York Times during Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration has been named as visiting professor for the University of Suffolk.

Professor Keith Still will be presenting a lecture on crowd sizes and his work during the inauguration on Thursday, March 2 at 5.30pm, as part of the open lecture series celebrating the university’s year of celebration following its independent status.

The crowd size became a controversial discussion point of the president’s first week in office when his camp disputed claims that spectator numbers were vastly below those of Barack Obama’s inauguration.

Laura Locke course leader for BA (Hons) event and tourism management, said: “We are very proud that Professor Still has agreed to partner with the university and support the programmes offered, and we are so looking forward to his visit in March.”

