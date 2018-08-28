Store that was damaged in ram raid returns to its village High Street home

Representatives from the local community including the Duchy Barn, Dedham Parish Council and Dedham C of E Primary School, and East of England Co-op colleagues. PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIEL JONES Daniel Jones

An East of England Co-op store that was almost completely destroyed last December in a ram raid attack has reopened after spending ten months operating in a barn.

Local residents eagerly awaited the reopening of the new look East of England Co-op store in Dedham today.

The store had been closed for the past 10 months whilst extensive repair work was carried out to restore the listed building, which was damaged during the devastating ram raid last Christmas season.

With the support of the local community, the East of England Co-op found a temporary home for the store in the Duchy Barn, located behind Dedham Parish Church off the High Street.

Roger Grosvenor, Joint Chief Executive for the East of England Co-op, said: “We have been delighted and overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the local community over the last ten months.

“Our High Street store has been completely renovated with a new look and feel and an increased range of local products. Our colleagues in store are looking forward to welcoming customers and continuing to serve the people of Dedham.”

The store was officially opened by East of England Co-op President, Sally Chicken, Reverend Antony Wilson, Sheila Beeton from Dedham Parish Council, David Larner, Headteacher at Dedham C of E Primary School, Colin Biggins from the Duchy Barn and Store Manager, Diane Roper.