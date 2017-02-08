Employment tribunal fees under review after campaigners say they have hampered “access to justice”

Photos from Common Sense Services in Norwich, which deals with workplace conciliation.

After criticism that employment tribunal fees prevent “access to justice” for thousands of workers, the government has announced changes to a scheme to help those on low incomes afford the payments.

James Kidd, employment partner at Mills & Reeve's Norwich office.

Trade unions have called for employment tribunal fees to be scrapped after a government review showed a significant fall in cases.

Since fees were introduced in July 2013 – up to £1,200 for a single claim – the number of cases being taken to tribunal has fallen by more than 60% with more ending up in the hands of the conciliation service Acas.

To address “concerning issues” raised in the review, the government has announced plans to expand a scheme in which fees are waived or reduced for the lowest paid.

In the south east, which includes Norfolk, the number of employment tribunals being brought dropped by 67% in the two years after the fees’ introduction – from 8,133 to 2,654.

Milee Brambleby, director at Common Sense Services in Norwich.

The report showed that disabled people – who are three times more likely to bring a case – have suffered a greater financial impact.

The number of successful requests for remissions – which enable people with low incomes to pay no or a reduced fee – almost doubled in the two and half years after the fees’ introduction, from 15% between July and September 2013 to 29% between January and March 2016.

James Kidd, an employment lawyer with Mills & Reeve in Norwich, said while firms were generally in favour of the fees, many poorer claimants felt they had been “deprived of justice”.

“The government is consulting on raising awareness of the fee remission scheme and widen the scope so more people fall within its envelope. However, it is not suggesting that the tribunal fees are too high.

“I think most people, apart from the government, see the tribunal fees are making it much harder to get access to justice.”

A stated aim of the fee introduction was to encourage more people to consider alternative ways of resolving disputes, such as Acas’ voluntary conciliation service.

The report shows the number of disputes referred to Acas has increased four-fold, from 22,630 in 2012/13 to 83,423 in 2014/15 and 92,172 in 2015/16.

Conflict resolution specialist Milee Brambleby, from Norwich firm Common Sense Services, said there was in “increasing trend” for people seeking alternative resolutions.

She said: “People are directed to conciliation services first, which to my mind is a more practical way of solving things.

“You can do much more to resolve these issues early on, so you do not have to go to tribunal unless it is something really egregious like sexual harassment or bullying.”

Unison said the fees were “ill-judged”, had failed to save taxpayers’ money prevented thousands of badly treated workers getting justice, while TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said thousands were being “priced out from pursuing cases” every month.

Justice minister Sir Oliver Heald said: “It is right that those who can afford to should contribute to the cost of employment tribunals.

“Costs should not prevent anyone bringing claims, so we are extending our Help with Fees Scheme and will introduce a Green Paper on further legal support measures.”

A study by the Confederation of British Industries in 2012 estimated workplace conflicts cost the UK economy £33bn a year.

Case study: “Fees did not put me off”

One man who is currently working his way through the tribunals system has said the fees would not have put him off bringing his case.

The former teacher, who did not want to be named, took his employers to tribunal last year for unfair dismissal.

After the judge ruled against him, he is now appealing the decision with new legal counsel.

He estimates the process has cost him around £23,000, including tribunal and legal fees. He said: “There was never any question for me. If you

were passionate enough about your case you would find the money, but I can understand for people in some jobs, especially for the young, it may be a problem.”

“But there are things that are much greater than money.”

He labelled the tribunals system “a nightmare to enter” and was critical of unions’ involvement, saying they “will not touch” a case “unless they are sure”.

How employment tribunal fees work

From July 2013 claimants have had to pay fees to bring an employment tribunal.

There are two types of claims – type A, for claims over unpaid wages, redundancy pay, holiday pay and notice pay; and type B, which covers claims of unfair dismissal, discrimination and whistleblowing.

For type A claims, there is an initial £160 fee and a cost of £230 for a hearing – £390 in total. For type B claims, the initial fee is £250 and hearings cost £950, totalling £1,200. These fees increase if a claim is brought by more than one person.

Some people on benefits or on a low income, or in “exceptional circumstances” are entitled to “remission”, which means they pay no fee or a reduced fee.

Since the introduction of fees the cost of employment tribunals and appeal tribunals to the public purse has reduced by nearly 15%, from £76.3m to £66m.

But the government’s income from fees has been much lower than forecast – saving around 13% over three years rather than the 33% predicted.

The effect of employment tribunal fees, in figures

Nationally, tribunals dropped by 78% in the first year after the fees’ introduction – from 195,570 in the year to June

2013 to 43,951 in the year to September 2014. This rallied to 74,979 in the following year – still a 62% drop from the before-fees total.

Regional figures show that in the south east, 8,133 tribunals were brought in the year to July 2013.

This dropped by 65% in the first year after the fees’ intro-duction to 2,850, and was down a further 2% a year later.

The biggest fall in the region was in tribunal cases around unfair wages, which were down 74% between September 2013 and September 2015. Discrimination cases fell by 54% in the same period.

The total number of claimants seeking help from

the conciliation service Acas has risen dramatically, from 22,360 claimants in 2012/13 to 83,423 in 2014/15 and up again to 92,172 in 2015/16 – an increase of more than 300%.