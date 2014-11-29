Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Energy-saving project completed at Sutton Hoo

06:10 24 December 2016

Sutton Hoo has installed 172 high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules on the roof of the visitor centre, in partnership with Panasonic

Sutton Hoo has installed 172 high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules on the roof of the visitor centre, in partnership with Panasonic

Archant

An energy-saving project has been completed at ancient National Trust site Sutton Hoo.

Comment
An external building used for storage, which houses the biomass boiler that serves Tranmer House.An external building used for storage, which houses the biomass boiler that serves Tranmer House.

The seventh century burial site near Woodbridge is one of the great archaeological finds of the 20th century.

Burton-based Lorien Engineering Solutions completed a feasibility study into low carbon and renewable energy options in 2015, and a biomass boiler was installed by East Green Energy, based at Rendlesham, near Woodbridge.

The system, fired by food pellets, serves Tranmer House, the former home of Edith Pretty, who instigated the celebrated Sutton Hoo digs in the 1930s. The house, built in 1910, is now partially open to visitors and is also home to four holiday flats.

The boiler is set to save approximately 27 tonnes of CO2 a year and replaces a liquid petroleum gas (LPG) system.

As part of its commitment to renewable energies, Sutton Hoo has also installed 172 high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules on the roof of the visitor centre, in partnership with Panasonic. The panels will generate around 42,000kWh of electricity each year – enough to supply more than 10 average UK homes.

It is expected that the two initiatives combined – the PV panels and the biomass system - will reduce the estate’s consumption of LPG by around 35,000 litres and save around 55 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

Lorien’s sustainability consultant Tom Jordan said: “We have a strong track record of working closely with the National Trust and its partners to bring renewable energy and all of its benefits to various sites around the UK.

“It is particularly satisfying to see a hugely historic venue like Sutton Hoo embrace 21st century technology.”

In 2015 the National Trust announced a four-year, £30m investment in renewable energy projects at sites around the country, with a target of generating 50% of its energy needs through renewable installations, while reducing overall demand by 20% through efficiency measures by 2020.

Keywords: National Trust United Kingdom

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Energy-saving project completed at Sutton Hoo

06:10 Sarah Chambers
Sutton Hoo has installed 172 high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules on the roof of the visitor centre, in partnership with Panasonic

An energy-saving project has been completed at ancient National Trust site Sutton Hoo.

Boost for Stansted as Eurowings announce Munich flights

Yesterday, 13:09 Sarah Chambers
London Stansted received an early Christmas present this week with the news that German carrier, Eurowings, will begin flights to Munich next summer.

Stansted Airport received an early Christmas present this week with the news that German carrier, Eurowings, will begin flights to Munich next summer.

Council promises Waterfront lighting in the New Year

Yesterday, 13:04 David Vincent
The area of footpath, road and parking space from Stoke Bridge towards Dance East. Now the surface has been improved, but there is no sign of the promised street lights.

The Stoke Bridge area - a main approach to Ipswich Waterfront - is dark and dangerous for pedestrians at night.

Lapland UK sales set to rise 30% to £6.5m

Yesterday, 12:34
File photo dated 29/11/14 of the 'Elf Bank' at Lapland UK in Whitmoor Forest, Ascot, Berkshire, as revenues at Lapland UK soared this year as the company attracts an increasing number of parents looking to rekindle the magic of Christmas for their children. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday December 23, 2016. The firm, headed by former City trader Mike Battle, is set to see sales rise by 30% to £6.5 million in 2016, with operating profit approaching the £1 million mark. See PA story CITY Lapland. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Revenues at Lapland UK have soared this year as the company attracts an increasing number of parents looking to rekindle the magic of Christmas for their children.

US begins legal action against Barclays over mortgage-backed securities

Yesterday, 09:14
Barclays Bank's UK headquarters, in Canary Wharf, London, as the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has launched legal action against Barclays over the sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video: Hollywood actor Tom Hardy puts out video appeal for missing RAF airman Corrie McKeague last seen in Suffolk

Tom Hardy. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ipswich ex-teacher, 75, given restraining order after attacking his wife for third time

Ipswich Crown Court

Scramble to find elderly residents a place to live after Hadleigh nursing home closes days before Christmas

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Squatters strike in Stowmarket - again

Bridge Street in Stowmarket

Fire investigation concludes fatal Braintree blaze started accidentally from candles

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most commented

Managing director Ian Milne says Ipswich Town are working on a project to attract young fans to Portman Road

Young supporters at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Council promises Waterfront lighting in the New Year

The area of footpath, road and parking space from Stoke Bridge towards Dance East. Now the surface has been improved, but there is no sign of the promised street lights.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24