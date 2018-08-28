Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

PUBLISHED: 16:41 02 November 2018

Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Archant

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Indie-Rose Clarry with mum Tannine Montgomery in Holland picking up Indie's medicine Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERYIndie-Rose Clarry with mum Tannine Montgomery in Holland picking up Indie's medicine Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Four year-old Indie-Rose Clarry, from Clare, near Sudbury, has Dravet syndrome – a severely disabling form of epilepsy which leaves her at times unable to walk or chew her food.

Little Indie has endured eight anti-epileptic drugs with no response in reducing her seizures, but the family have seen progress with Bedrolite, which contains chemicals produced by the cannabis plant.

Although the medical cannabis laws have been relaxed today, Indie’s 29 year-old mum, Tannine Montgomery, says its “terrible news”, because the new NHS guidelines state that patients should be weaned off Bedrolite to go onto Epidiolex, a medicine produced by GW Pharmaceuticals.

Ironically, the cannabis harvested to make Epidiolex is grown in Wissington, just a 20 minute drive from little Indie-Rose’s home.

“I will still be breaking the law and travelling to Holland to get Indie’s medicine - I have no choice as a mother,” she says. “Its a very disturbing situation to be in.”

Ms Montgomery claims that before going onto Bedrolite, Indie was experiencing 40-hour long bouts of insomnia and would lie on the floor, “distressed and body-rocking.”

“The stress and worry were indescribable,” she said. “Indie has experienced 60% less seizures and her insomnia has gone since she has been on Bedrolite.

“I know that it is a safe product, because it’s made by the Dutch government.

“I am not going to wean my daughter off her medication for a drug that was only trialled for three months.”

“We are currently using a medicine that is effective, and has been shown to be safe, and that’s very important. Unfortunately Epidiolex is a completely different product.”

Ms Montgomery says she will be travelling again to Holland when her current supply of Indie-Rose’s medicine runs out to get more.

“We have 40 days left of medication - that’s all we can afford, because it’s very expensive.

“So far, we spent £17,000 on the medication and travel expenses. We live in a council house, we’re just normal people so its a lot of money for us.

“Its disgusting. But I am trying to keep a brave face on for Indie.”

Ms Montgomery explained that she is still in contact with MPs to bring the issue to the Home Office’s attention.

“I’m sure the Home Secretary Sajid Javid will be upset to hear that children are still suffering,” she added.

Chris Tovey, chief operating officer of GW Pharmaceuticals, says that his company has spent the last 20 years undertaking “pioneering scientific investigations and extensive clinical trials” with a view to helping seriously ill patients with clear unmet need.

“We welcome the focus on this important area of medicine and the government’s reforms, and hope this will encourage increasing levels of research and clinical trials in the UK,” he added.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Comments have been disabled on this article.

M&S reveals opening date for its new Food Hall

34 minutes ago Jessica Hill
M&S Foodhall. Picture: David Bartholomew

Despite experiencing stagnant sales this year, Marks and Spencer is about to open a brand new food hall in our region.

Mum of four-year-old with severe epilepsy says she still has ‘no choice’ but to break the law

16:41 Jessica Hill
Indie-Rose Clarry Picture: TANNINE MONTGOMERY

Although from today, medicinal cannabis products can now be legally prescribed to some patients in the UK for the first time, one Suffolk mum claims she will still have to commit a crime to get her daughter’s life-changing cannabis medicine.

Video From celebrity footballers’ sports cars to life-sized cows, this company has it wrapped up

14:58 Jessica Hill
A custom-designed wrap for a Ferrari 458 Premier Signs of Colchester, a family business, is celebrating 20 years of growth. Back, left to right, Jake Bell, Sean Aldous, Harry Longhurst, Danny Wilkes, James Johnson and Chris De Gidts. Front, Scott Thorburn, Koba (the bulldog) and Grant Thorburn. Picture: JAKE BELL

WATCH a Ferrari 458 being wrapped in green and black graffiti style, and find out which current Strictly Come Dancing star had their car wrapped in Colchester

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

14:44 David Vincent
Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

Asda has announced its decision to close its Newmarket supermarket, with the loss of dozens of jobs in the town.

Will Clacton get its Christmas Wonderland after all?

11:03 Jessica Hill
St John's Nursery's Winter Wonderland attraction

A nursery in Clacton can celebrate a merrier Christmas this year, because its fight against Tendring District Council (TDC) over its Winter Wonderland has been put on hold.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Staff ‘in tears’ as Asda announces closure of Newmarket store

Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

‘This has been the worst mistake of my career’ – GP suspended for misleading court over custody case

Dr Joannes Langendijk worked as a GP at North Colchester Healthcare Centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenager was hit by police car and ambulance in A14 crash, inquest hears

Ewan Clover, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Find out where to watch firework displays this bonfire night

Fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide