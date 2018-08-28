Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Make a will and give charity a boost

PUBLISHED: 18:48 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:48 25 October 2018

Essex law firm John Fowlers LLP Solicitors support Will Aid and raised more than £7,500 for the NSPCC. Tolu Osinnowo from the NSPCC with Chris Andrews of John Fowlers

Essex law firm John Fowlers LLP Solicitors support Will Aid and raised more than £7,500 for the NSPCC. Tolu Osinnowo from the NSPCC with Chris Andrews of John Fowlers

NSPCC

An Essex law firm has raised more than £7,500 for charity after taking part in a will-writing campaign which asks solicitors to write wills for people for only for a voluntary donation to charity.

John Fowlers LLP Solicitors, with branches in Colchester, West Mersea, Brightlingsea and Clacton-on-Sea has taken part in the annual Will Aid scheme and raised an impressive £7,675 in the month-long fundraiser, writing 107 wills.

Taking into account the other eight campaigns the firm has taken part in, their total raised to date is £47,586.

Chris Andrews from the firm said: “Our team has thoroughly enjoyed participating in Will Aid and have worked very hard.

“We are happy to donate our time towards Will Aid and look forward to taking part again this year. It is a great way of generating a link with new clients. We would recommend that other law firms get involved.”

Tolu Osinnowo from the NSPCC said: “The team at John Fowlers LLP Solicitors have made a fabulous contribution to the fundraising efforts of Will Aid this year and we are really grateful for their commitment to the cause.

“Donations will go towards vital projects such as the NSPCC’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme, where trained volunteers visit UK primary schools every two years to teach children how to keep safe from abuse. With £95 we can reach 31 primary school children, whilst £2,800 could pay for the programme to visit five primary schools.”.

Will Aid, which is celebrating its 30th year, is a charity will-writing scheme that raises money for nine charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Will Aid will run again in November 2018.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Poll: Work on Sizewell C ‘could start at end of 2021’

Yesterday, 14:46 Sarah Chambers
A computer-generated image of how the Sizewell complex will look after construction of Sizewell C Picture: EDF Energy

EDF Energy has restated its commitment to building Sizewell C power station as its nuclear development boss outlined a timetable for the works.

Video: Debenhams to close 50 stores putting 4,000 jobs at risk

Yesterday, 08:44 Sarah Chambers
Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

Debenhams has unveiled plans to close up to 50 high street shops, putting around 4,000 jobs at risk, as profits plunged at the department store chain.

Make a will and give charity a boost

Yesterday, 18:48 David Vincent
Essex law firm John Fowlers LLP Solicitors support Will Aid and raised more than £7,500 for the NSPCC. Tolu Osinnowo from the NSPCC with Chris Andrews of John Fowlers

An Essex law firm has raised more than £7,500 for charity after taking part in a will-writing campaign which asks solicitors to write wills for people for only for a voluntary donation to charity.

Topshop owner Philip Green named as the businessman who gagged media from publishing sexual harassment allegations in #MeToo scandal

Yesterday, 17:40 Sarah Chambers
Philip Green. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Topshop owner Sir Philip Green has been named in Parliament as the businessman behind an injunction against the Daily Telegraph by Lord Hain.

‘Save Our Store’ plea from Ipswich to Debenhams bosses

Yesterday, 17:03 Paul Geater
Debenhams in Ipswich Picture: NEIL PERRY

A rallying cry has been made to save Ipswich’s Debenhams store from closure after the company revealed plans to shut up shop in several places across the country,

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Lambert’s the man tasked with reviving Ipswich... so how does the new boss’s style, recruitment and past fit at Town?

Paul Lambert is set to be appointed as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: PA

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce royal visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Coach Core in Essex next week. Picture: PA IMAGES

Breaking News: Paul Hurst sacked as Ipswich Town manager - with Lambert set to take over

Hurst Lambert

Opinion: Why sacking Paul Hurst is a sad day for Ipswich Town

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Thank God, just at the right time’ – Town fans on Hurst sacking and Lambert links

Paul Hurst has been sacked as Ipswich Town manager. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll: ‘If the fire still burns within, there is a lot of hope for Town’ - Lambert backed to be a success

Paul Lambert looks set to take over as Town boss

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide