Make a will and give charity a boost

Essex law firm John Fowlers LLP Solicitors support Will Aid and raised more than £7,500 for the NSPCC. Tolu Osinnowo from the NSPCC with Chris Andrews of John Fowlers NSPCC

An Essex law firm has raised more than £7,500 for charity after taking part in a will-writing campaign which asks solicitors to write wills for people for only for a voluntary donation to charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Fowlers LLP Solicitors, with branches in Colchester, West Mersea, Brightlingsea and Clacton-on-Sea has taken part in the annual Will Aid scheme and raised an impressive £7,675 in the month-long fundraiser, writing 107 wills.

Taking into account the other eight campaigns the firm has taken part in, their total raised to date is £47,586.

Chris Andrews from the firm said: “Our team has thoroughly enjoyed participating in Will Aid and have worked very hard.

“We are happy to donate our time towards Will Aid and look forward to taking part again this year. It is a great way of generating a link with new clients. We would recommend that other law firms get involved.”

Tolu Osinnowo from the NSPCC said: “The team at John Fowlers LLP Solicitors have made a fabulous contribution to the fundraising efforts of Will Aid this year and we are really grateful for their commitment to the cause.

“Donations will go towards vital projects such as the NSPCC’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme, where trained volunteers visit UK primary schools every two years to teach children how to keep safe from abuse. With £95 we can reach 31 primary school children, whilst £2,800 could pay for the programme to visit five primary schools.”.

Will Aid, which is celebrating its 30th year, is a charity will-writing scheme that raises money for nine charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Will Aid will run again in November 2018.