Essex & Suffolk Water bills to rise by average of £4 a year from April

Essex & Suffolk Water chief executive Heidi Mottram at the company's Abberton Reservoir, near Colchester. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Essex & Suffolk Water customers are to see their annual bill rise by an average of around £4 in the coming year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The company, part of the Northumbrian Water Group, says its annual average charge for water services in 2017-18 will be around £245.

This is in line with a five-year pricing regime set by industry regulator Ofwat, covering the period up to 2020, under which Essex & Suffolk will implement a £790m investment programme to maintain and improve the quality of drinking water supplies.

Spending in the year from April 2017 will total around £40m, including the renewal of 20km of water pipes and major improvement schemes at the Hanningfield, Layer and Chigwell water treatment works.

Other work will include upgrading the water supply network at Stokesby in Norfolk and Romford in East London along with replacing sea lock gates at Heybridge Basin in Essex.

Heidi Mottram, Essex & Suffolk Water chief executive, said: “Our household customers will continue to pay about 67p per day for all their drinking water and services which represents great value for money.

“We will continue to invest in schemes to provide clean, clear tap water that tastes good. We are also proud to be the only water company in the world that features on the Ethisphere Institute’s list of the world’s most ethical companies.”

Charges for 2017-18 will vary from a £216 average for metered services and an average of £290 for an unmetered supply, with metered customers generally using less water.

Essex & Suffolk only supplies customers with water. Sewerage services its customers are provided by Anglian Water in Suffolk, Norfolk and mid Essex or Thames Water in south Essex and Greater London.