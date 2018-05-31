Overcast

Small businesses to be recognised at awards

PUBLISHED: 13:53 21 August 2018

Last year's FSB East of England area winners

Last year's FSB East of England area winners

Steve Baker

The search is on for Essex’s most outstanding small businesses and self-employed.

The FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2019 is now open and small businesses and the self-employed in Essex are being urged to enter before the closing date of February 22. The East of England area winners will be announced at an award ceremony on April 5 at Newmarket Racecourse.

The awards, run by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), will recognise and celebrate the best of the East of England’s small businesses and the vast contribution they make to both regional and national economies and to local communities.

11 award category winners, from digital innovation to family business and from international business to employer of the year, will then go forward to the UK final of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards, held at Battersea Evolution, London, on 23 May 2019.

Funding approved for new Suffolk business park

Yesterday, 17:53 Jessica Hill
CGI images of the new Atex Park development. Picture: Atex Developments Ltd

Work is under way to develop a new business park in Stowmarket, helped by loan funding of £630,000 from New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Video: Last bank closure decision branded a ‘dereliction of banking duty’

Yesterday, 16:53 Conor Matchett
Town Councillors Keith Greenberg and Dave Wollweber oustide the Halesworth branch of Barclays that is set to close. Picture: Nick Butcher

The decision to close the last bank in Halesworth has been described as deplorable and a “dereliction of banking duty” by the town council and county councillor.

Suffolk coffee business launches company share scheme

Yesterday, 13:01 Jessica Hill
Paddy & Scott'’s Bean Barn Team. Picture: Paddy & Scott’'s

An independent Suffolk coffee business is following in the footsteps of big-name companies such as Royal Mail, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons and drinks group Diageo by offering all its head office employees a chance to be a part of its new company share scheme.

Bradwell B nuclear power plant project enters new phase

Yesterday, 12:33 Sarah Chambers
Bradwell B early site works taking place in 2018 Picture: EDF ENERGY

Work on a new nuclear plant proposed for a site in Essex has entered a new phase.

Double hat-trick for Colchester care firm firm after six of its bosses make national ‘best leader’ list

Yesterday, 11:09 Sarah Chambers
Care UK director of care, quality and governance Rachel Gilbert Picture: CARE UK

An Essex care firm said it was “astonished but proud” after six of its managers made it onto a ‘top 50’ list of the UK’s best sector leaders.

