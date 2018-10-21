Game for a laugh for community charities

Mandy Abdel-Aziz (Head of Operations at Suffolk Community Foundation), Jo Macaulay (Head of Communications Essex Community Foundation), Gordon Kearney (Fiducia Managing Director), Susie Laws (Fiducia Senior Financial Adviser). The annual Fiducia Charity Challenge raised more than �2,000 for Essex Community Foundation and Suffolk Community Foundation, Archant

A fundraising challenge event that brought together teams from the financial and legal professions has raised more than £2,000 to support charity work across the Suffolk and Essex borders.

Organised by Fiducia Wealth Management and held at the company’s head office in Dedham, the Fiducia Charity Challenge supported the work of Suffolk Community Foundation and Essex Community Foundation.

The annual event has been hailed a great success by participants and the charities it supported.

Gordon Kearney, managing director of Fiducia, said: “We were delighted to invite corporate partners to take part in a fun, but competitive, evening of games.

“But the most important aspect of the event was the chance to join together with colleagues and raise a fantastic sum of money for two very worthwhile local charities.

“We would like to thank everyone who took part in the Charity Challenge and who supported the event with auction and raffle prizes.”

Teams of six from local corporate partners tested their mettle in the Spaghetti Tower, showed off their sporting prowess with a basketball or badminton racquet and tackled the Space Hopper Relay and Egg and Spoon Race.

The team from Ensors were crowned the 2018 champions, seeing off the challenge of local companies Whittles, Goody Burnett, Palmer Solicitors, TSP Solicitors, Marshall Hatchick and Prettys.

Mandy Abdel-Aziz, head of operations at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: “We would like to voice our grateful thanks to Fiducia for choosing their local Community Foundations to receive the proceeds of this fun evening.

“It is so good to see local companies coming together as a force for good, having fun and at the same time raising much needed funds to provide support to those living locally.”

Caroline Taylor, chief executive of Essex Community Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be a recipient of the Fiducia Charity Challenge.

“The monies raised will be added to our Acorn Fund, through which we support voluntary and community organisations in Essex that are tackling a wide range of issues.

“The event was also a great opportunity for us to raise awareness of how professional advisers can work with community foundations to help clients achieve their charitable wishes through estate and financial planning or by leaving a legacy.”