Free event on employing former members of the armed forces

PUBLISHED: 18:29 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:29 21 August 2018

A soldier shoots from a kneeling position at the two-day shooting competiton.Picture: CORPORAL AMRIT THAPA

Local businesses and organisations are invited to attend a free local networking event and lunch, Benefits of Employing Ex-Armed Forces and Reservists, which is being hosted by Colchester Borough Council.

All local businesses and organisations are welcome to attend this event at the Town Hall October 11 from 12pm to 2pm, where they will able to discover how service staff with transferrable skills, training and experience in areas such as communications, IT, driving, first aid, catering and personnel management could benefit their organisation.

Colchester has a historic and established relationship with the Armed Forces, thanks to the centuries-old link between the town and its garrison, and Colchester Borough Council signed the Essex Armed Forces Covenant in 2012.

This event is being hosted by the council as part of its Armed Forces Covenant promise to encourage the local community to support and raise awareness of the local Armed Forces community.

The event also mirrors the aims of the Council’s Better Colchester campaign in helping to deliver a positive future for people living and working in the borough.

Councillor Tina Bourne, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Communities, said: “Colchester Borough Council is committed to supporting the military community and I’m delighted that we’re able to offer this free event to local organisations.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for businesses to come along and find out more about how they as local employers can support those who have served in the armed forces.

“As part of our Better Colchester campaign, we’re keen to make Colchester an even better place to work and this event demonstrates the support and opportunities there are for local businesses and ex-armed forces and reservists in the borough.”

Email Armed.Forces@colchester.gov.uk by October 4 to book a free place.

