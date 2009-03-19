Firms compete for £25,500 worth of business support

The One judges at Layer Marney Tower near Colchester. Nichola Cain from Voice. Archant

Businesses trading for under five years are invited to take part in the 2017 THE ONE competition, which aims to find ones with the best entrepreneurial spirit the region has to offer. It is looking for ambitious new businesses with plans for growth in 2017.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The contest was founded by Nichola Cain, managing director of PR agency Voice Communications, based at Layer Marney, near Colchester, and previous winners include The Lampshade Company, based in Colchester, The Foraging Fox based in Bishop’s Stortford on the Essex and Hertfordshire border and Raw Nibbles, based in Suffolk.

The winner’s prize package includes PR consultancy and implementation from Voice Communications to the value of £5,000, design consultancy from Phelan Barker to the value of £5,000, oline marketing from Climbing Trees to the value of £2,500, accountancy advice and annual returns from LB Group to the value of £3,000, MyRuby telephone reception for a year to the value of £1,500, a leadership and management coaching package from Julie Clements to the value of £3,500, a business consultancy package from Graham Broughton Consulting to the value of £2,500, and a website build package from Paspective to the value of £2,500,

Ms Cain said: “We are extremely excited to begin our search for THE ONE 2017 and offer one young business the opportunity to kick start their New Year. Our region has a wealth of entrepreneurial talent and we’re looking forward to seeing the high quality entrants for this year.”

Angela Berry, founder of 2015 winner The Lampshade Company, said: “Winning THE ONE competition was absolutely amazing. It’s a great feeling when you are recognised for something that you are extremely passionate about.

“Winning enabled me to reach my goals and ambitions much faster than I could have ever done before, with an amazing team of support behind me the whole way. I recommend the competition to any business or entrepreneur that want to make their debut into the world of business.”

Entrants will be required to provide a description of their business, product or service idea, details of their achievements to date as well as their ambitions and ideas about what they would use the prize package to achieve.

The judging panel will select a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to give a 45-minute presentation of their business idea on Monday 20 February, at Layer Marney Tower, England’s tallest Tudor Gate house. The winner will be

announced the day after.

The deadline to submit your entry form at www.onecompetition.co.uk is January 31.