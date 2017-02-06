Overcast

Firms told not to “write off” older workers as government looks to get 1m more over 50s into the workforce

06 February, 2017 - 07:00
Aviva UK and Ireland Life CEO Andy Briggs has been appointed as the government's business champion for older workers. Picture: Aviva

Aviva UK and Ireland Life CEO Andy Briggs has been appointed as the government's business champion for older workers. Picture: Aviva

Aviva

Employers have been encouraged not “write off” older workers because of their age as the government looks to grow the over 50s workforce by 1m over the next five years.

Comment

To address the widening skills gap, tackle age bias and enable people to stay in work longer, a new government strategy is aiming for UK firms to increase the number of employees aged 50 to 69 by 12pc by 2022.

Andy Briggs, the government’s business champion for older workers, and the Business in the Community initiative have been tasked with supporting businesses to retain, retrain and recruit older workers.

It is estimated that by 2020 over 50s will comprise almost a third of the working age population and almost half the adult population.

There are currently 15m older people (aged 50 to 69) in the labour market, but only 9m are in work. In its new strategy the government wants to increase this to 10m, increasing the employment rate in this age group from 59pc to 66pc.

Chief executive of Aviva UK Life Mr Briggs said the target was “ambitious yet necessary”.

He said: “This target is achievable if employers commit to taking an honest and sustained approach to understanding age bias in their organisations.

“We live in an ageing society so it is critical that people are able to work for as long as they need and want to and there are overwhelming benefits for both employers and employees.

“Many people aged over 50 want to continue to develop their careers, learn new skills, try new things and also share their broad knowledge and experience.

“This is good for everyone, and particularly for employers and their businesses.”

Work and pensions secretary Damian Green has encouraged firms to “reassess the value” of older workers.

“Nobody should write off hiring someone due to their age,” he said.

“Staying in work for a few more years can make a significant difference not only to someone’s income but also their physical and mental health.”

Rachael Saunders, Business in the Community’s Age at Work director, said: “The over 50s are a key part of the UK workforce and employers need to open their eyes to this talent pool. We are here to provide employers with the practical guidance and support they need to take action.”

As part of the scheme a How To Guide has been published to help employers reach the government target and support their older workers.

Ministers and business leaders have set out the social and health benefits of working longer, or switching to a new career later in life.

Paul Green, of Saga, said an age-diverse workforce would be a “big win” for individuals, businesses and government.

For more information go to age.bitc.org.uk

Older workers – the government’s research

A study published by government ministers said the “majority” of British workplaces do employ some older workers and these numbers are rising, although there is still a sizeable drop in employment rates when people reach their 50s or 60s.

The study said existing legislation was in place to “encourage participation and retention of older individuals in the labour market and to address age-related discrimination”.

It said few workplaces had “age-related equal opportunities practices” in place.

Findings from qualitative research commissioned alongside the study suggest some employers are wary of monitoring age in case it is seen as discriminatory – an area in which the study thought employers may need “reassurance”.

It added that improving the experiences of older workers could be key to encouraging them to stay in the workplace longer.

National

