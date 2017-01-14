Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

First birthday for cards and gifts shop in the heart of Ipswich

07:02 14 January 2017

Bromley & Co, cards, gift and interiors shop in The Thoroughfare, Ipswich. Business partners Sharon Baker and Maxine Matthews. The owners are about the celebrate a first year of their Ipswich business

Bromley & Co, cards, gift and interiors shop in The Thoroughfare, Ipswich. Business partners Sharon Baker and Maxine Matthews. The owners are about the celebrate a first year of their Ipswich business

Archant

Ipswich gifts, cards and interiors shop Bromley & Co is heading towards its own first birthday.

Comment
Independent cards, gifts and interiors retailer in The Thoroughfare, IpswichIndependent cards, gifts and interiors retailer in The Thoroughfare, Ipswich

Yes, it does sell birthday cards - lots of them.

The independent business, just round the corner from the Cornhill and the Town Hall, in The Thoroughfare, is the first joint venture for life-long friends Sharon Baker and Maxine Matthews, from Colchester.

Sharon said: “We have been best friends since we were teenagers.

“We came to Ipswich to open the shop because we thought it was an up-and-coming town, with a good feeling about it.

“We absolutely love this building too. We decided it was a great place to open our shop together, last February.

“Maxine had her own business before, in Halstead and I have worked in retail for 30 years. I was a shop manager for a major High Street chain for many years.

“We have really enjoyed it since we started.

“We have had a lot of great support from our family and friends, and from the shopping public here.”

Maxine had a background working in interior design previously.

And their shop has a mixture of gifts and cards, interiors and other items. There are soft toys and gifts for babies which are particularly popular.

There are some furniture pieces, mirrors and clocks too.

Maxine said: “We have been friends a long time, our mums were friends too, and we even went on holiday together.

“We had spoken about having a business together before, and this chance came along. It is a very big step for Sharon, I think I first worked with her when she was 16.

“Our families and friends have been very supportive.

“We love Ipswich. We believe it is a town on the up, with new shops opening and the new cinema to come.

“We have been busy today again, and it is after Christmas.

“We have a lot of loyal customerss here.”

The town had a great mix of independent traders, like themselves, and national High Street brands, she said.

All their own stock is personally chosen.

“We have most of the interiors upstairs,” Sharon added, “But we are a bit short of stock now. We had a brilliant Christmas.

“We are having a sale to clear stock and then we will be off to the trade shows to see what there is

“There are bound to be lots of new lines for 2017. It is really exciting.”

Bromley & Co, 18 The Thoroughfare, Ipswich

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Fears in the Care Homes Sector regarding the national living wage

08:02 David Vincent
Panel for Ashtons Legal care homes seminar

Trinity Park seminar examines the implications of the national living wage in the care home sector.

First birthday for cards and gifts shop in the heart of Ipswich

07:02 David Vincent
Bromley & Co, cards, gift and interiors shop in The Thoroughfare, Ipswich. Business partners Sharon Baker and Maxine Matthews. The owners are about the celebrate a first year of their Ipswich business

Ipswich gifts, cards and interiors shop Bromley & Co is heading towards its own first birthday.

Jobs at risk in Colchester under plans by Kent Blaxill to end glass installation service

Yesterday, 16:33 Duncan Brodie
The Kent Blaxill site in Colchester.

East Anglian building supplies company Kent Blaxill is to end its glass installation service, with a number of jobs at risk as a result.

Firms hear of opportunity for SMEs to team-up with consortium bids for Sizewell C contracts

Yesterday, 16:01
Jim Crawford, Sizewell C project development director at EDF Energy, speaking at the joint EDF/Suffolk Chamber breakfast event at Trinity Park. Photo: David Garrad

Small and medium-sized firms in Suffolk could join forces to put together consortium bids in order to compete against larger, national, companies for work in connection with the Sizewell C nuclear power station project.

Ipswich Building Society applies to convert former clothing store into new Woodbridge branch

Yesterday, 09:22 Tom Potter
The current Ipswich Building Society branch in Woodbridge

A building society is hoping to move into a larger premises in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Gallery: Pictures of storm surge causing flooding in Southwold and Lowestoft as sea levels rise

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Gallery: No serious flooding in Suffolk and Essex during storm surge last night

The storm surge water kept well away from the temporary flood defence barriers installed around the Lings Car showroom in Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Latest updates on flooding, evacuations and the storm surge in Suffolk and Essex

Storm surge flooding around the rear of the Harbour Inn at Southwold. Picture: James Bass Photography

Boatyard flooded at Felixstowe Ferry in early hours at high water

Felixstowe Ferry tidal serge

Landlord describes ‘dramatic scenes’ as The Harbour Inn in Southwold floods

Flooding at The Harbour Inn in Southwold.

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers opens up about abuse from supporters and his uncertain future

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most commented

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers opens up about abuse from supporters and his uncertain future

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Updated: Relief as Suffolk and Essex escape serious flooding

The rising storm surge water breaking onto the promenade defences at Lowestoft. Picture: James Bass Photography

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits transfer bids keep getting knocked back as his squad is reduced to ‘bare bones’

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers: Ex-Town loanee Liam Feeney says Rovers are full of confidence

Blackburn Rovers' Liam Feeney (Left) and Newcastle United's Paul Dummett battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24