Fred. Olsen colleagues in Ipswich raise funds for St Elizabetn Hospice, Inspire Suffolk and EACH

Some of the Fred. Olsen staff in Ipswich who took part in a charity 'Dress Down with a Twist Day'. Archant

Staff at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines and Fred. Olsen Ltd in Ipswich have raised £160 for good causes by taking part in a “Dress Down with a Twist Day”.

Prizes were offered for the weirdest or wackiest tops, such as bold print T-shirts or musical ties.

Josh Moore won the top prize of a bottle of Prosecco for his Incredible Hulk T-shirt, complete with matching gloves, and Akash Solanki won a box of chocolates for his brightly-coloured Hawaiian shirt.

Donations for taking part saw the day raise a total of £160, which will be split between the companies’ three designated charities for 2016-17, St Elizabeth Hospice, Inspire Suffolk and EACH.

Amanda Cresswell, who chairs the Fred. Olsen staff charity committee, said: “It is fantastic that so many staff got into the spirit of the occasion to help raise much-needed funds for great local causes. The event raised lots of smiles throughout the day; well done to everyone for their efforts and creativity.”