Bradwell B nuclear power plant project enters new phase

Work on a new nuclear plant proposed for a site in Essex has entered a new phase.

Bradwell B developers have begun analysing the findings from early investigative work carried out at the site earmarked for the power station, at Bradwell-on-Sea on the Dengie peninsula.

China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) and EDF are at the pre-planning stage of their plans to build a UKHPR1000 nuclear reactor plant, with the design for this currently undergoing a Generic Design Assessment (GDA) by the Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency.

Meanwhile up to 30 people were on site during more than 40,000 hours of investigative work, with specialist firms such as Structural Soils Ltd working alongside local firms such as Scott Parsons Landscaping Services at Burnham-on-Crouch taking part.

The landscaping firm’s project team has used drilling rigs to complete 20 boreholes. These will be used to analyse the make-up of the land using geophysical testing which should be completed later this year.

Since the start of the year, more than 3000 metres of exploratory holes in the ground have been completed and soil samples taken from each. These will now be taken to various laboratories for testing and examination as part of EDF’s engineering analysis.

Now the firm is sending out a newsletter update to local residents explaining the progress of the project.

Hinkley Point C, the sister project to Bradwell B, is under construction in Somerset following around seven years of planning and development.

A report says that the Hinkley project has so far spent £650m in the south west, with an additional £700m of contracts committed, bringing a regional commitment to date of more than £1.3bn. Overall it aimed to bring £4bn into the regional economy, the newsletter said.

“Bradwell B would bring significant investment into the eastern regional economy in a similar way as well as creating thousands of employment and apprenticeship opportunities in a broad range of occupations and careers.”

EDF said it is continuing its preliminary ground investigations and gearing up for marine surveys in the autumn. These will include meteorological data from an on-shore weather station, for which a planning application has just been submitted.