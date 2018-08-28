Partly Cloudy

Hospice benefits from golf day at Hintlesham

PUBLISHED: 11:51 29 October 2018

Property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood raised more than £6,000 for Colchester’s St Helena Hospice during a charity day. Pictured left to right: Lizzie Deed, Corporate Fundraiser at St Helena Hospice, Andrew Collett, Associate Architect Ingleton Wood, David Cresswell, Partner Ingleton Wood, Amanda Webber, Team Administrator Ingleton Wood and Kat Isaac, Business Development Co-ordinator Ingleton Wood. Picture: TRUDI TURNER

Property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood raised more than £6,000 for Colchester’s St Helena Hospice during a charity day. Pictured left to right: Lizzie Deed, Corporate Fundraiser at St Helena Hospice, Andrew Collett, Associate Architect Ingleton Wood, David Cresswell, Partner Ingleton Wood, Amanda Webber, Team Administrator Ingleton Wood and Kat Isaac, Business Development Co-ordinator Ingleton Wood. Picture: TRUDI TURNER

Ingleton Wood

Fundraisers were in full swing for a charity golf day that raised vital funds for an Essex hospice.

The annual event was organised by property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood in aid of St Helena Hospice in Colchester.

A total of 31 teams from various local businesses faced blustery conditions at Hintlesham Golf Club near Ipswich – raising £6,015.55 in the process.

Teams of four competed for a variety of prizes, including nearest to the pin and longest drive, with the best three scores on each hole counting towards the final total.

A four-ball from Colchester-based construction consultancy Potter Raper Partnership topped the leaderboard with an impressive 133 points.

The day ended with a display of skills by trick shot specialist and Hintlesham Golf Club professional Kevin Carpenter. There was also a dinner and raffle.

David Cresswell, partner at Ingleton Wood and a St Helena Hospice trustee, said: “St Helena Hospice provides vital support for people and their families when they need it most. It is an incredibly worthwhile cause and we are only too happy to do what we can to help.

“This year’s event has surpassed all expectations and I would like to thank everyone who turned up to play and gave so generously to help make it such a success.”St Helena Hospice provides support for patients, families and carers in north east Essex, helping those with an incurable illness to live well and die with dignity and choice.

St Helena Hospice treasurer Roger Sirman said: “Hospice care is about much more than just looking after a patient’s medical care and physical symptoms. We aim to help people with their emotional and spiritual needs, as well as support their families and loved ones.”

Ingleton Wood has offices across the East of England in Colchester, Norwich, Cambridge, Billericay and London, employing close to 200 staff.

Hospice benefits from golf day at Hintlesham

