Gotelee Solicitors to relocate Woodbridge office from Church Street to riverside

No 6 Quay Point, which is to be the new home for Gotelee Solicitors' team in Woodbridge. Archant

Suffolk law firm Gotelee Solicitors is relocating its Woodbridge team from their current offices in Church Street to a modern unit at Quay Point.

Gotelee has operated from the Church Street site since the Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Melton offices of Margary & Miller merged with the firm last April.

Oliver Ray, who heads the Woodbridge office, said: “This is a very exciting move for us. The new office is much more accessible for all our clients, with ample parking and plenty of space for us to continue to grow. We are all thrilled about the new move”

Alistair Lang, chief executive at Gotelee, added: “The move will take place on February 15 and we endeavour to have the office fully functioning by Thursday, the 16th.

“It’s a nice modern office with plenty of space to grow with the added benefit of great views over the water! Client parking will be much easier in the car park near the Adnams shop and the train station is a stone’s throw away”

Gotelee, which also has offices in Ipswich and Hadleigh, offers the full range of legal services at any of its offices and has doubled its headcount in the past year to a current total of 128.