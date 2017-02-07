Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gotelee Solicitors to relocate Woodbridge office from Church Street to riverside

11:24 08 February 2017

No 6 Quay Point, which is to be the new home for Gotelee Solicitors' team in Woodbridge.

No 6 Quay Point, which is to be the new home for Gotelee Solicitors' team in Woodbridge.

Archant

Suffolk law firm Gotelee Solicitors is relocating its Woodbridge team from their current offices in Church Street to a modern unit at Quay Point.

Comment

Gotelee has operated from the Church Street site since the Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Melton offices of Margary & Miller merged with the firm last April.

Oliver Ray, who heads the Woodbridge office, said: “This is a very exciting move for us. The new office is much more accessible for all our clients, with ample parking and plenty of space for us to continue to grow. We are all thrilled about the new move”

Alistair Lang, chief executive at Gotelee, added: “The move will take place on February 15 and we endeavour to have the office fully functioning by Thursday, the 16th.

“It’s a nice modern office with plenty of space to grow with the added benefit of great views over the water! Client parking will be much easier in the car park near the Adnams shop and the train station is a stone’s throw away”

Gotelee, which also has offices in Ipswich and Hadleigh, offers the full range of legal services at any of its offices and has doubled its headcount in the past year to a current total of 128.

Keywords: Melton

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

06:03 Jason Noble
The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

The East of England Co-op has unveiled big regeneration plans in Ipswich – with the firm revealing that a failed bid by Sports Direct for its Carr Street site has paved the way for a new school.

Gotelee Solicitors to relocate Woodbridge office from Church Street to riverside

11:24 Duncan Brodie
No 6 Quay Point, which is to be the new home for Gotelee Solicitors' team in Woodbridge.

Suffolk law firm Gotelee Solicitors is relocating its Woodbridge team from their current offices in Church Street to a modern unit at Quay Point.

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King collaborates with Wimbledon Brewery to produce Windmill Pale

10:36 Duncan Brodie
Greene King brewer Ross O’Hara with Charlie Long, brewer at the Wimbledon Brewery, at the Westgate Brewery in Bury St Edmunds.

Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King has unveiled its latest collaborative beer – a pale ale produced in partnership with the Wimbledon Brewery in London.

Borrowing from your bank could be seven times more expensive than a pay day loan, Which? finds

08:35 Press Association
NatWest is among banks who are charging hefty fees to customers using an unarranged overdraft. Picture: Dave Thompson

Borrowers who stray into an unarranged overdraft could face higher charges from their bank than a pay day lender would impose, consumer group Which? has found.

New Anglia LEP and Government Office for Science to co-host Future of the Sea workshop

07:30 Duncan Brodie
New Anglia LEP and the Government Office for Science are co-hosting a Future of the Sea workshop.

Business leaders and academics in East Anglia are being invited to help shape the future role of science and technology in addressing long-term issues affecting the sea.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Service stations in Hadleigh, Woolpit and Capel St Mary all broken into overnight

Police tape at the Woolpit service station, which has a Costcutter and Murco fuel garage. The Costcutter was broken into overnight on 7/2/17-8/2/17. Picture by Matt Reason

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Former Town star Kieron Dyer feels Ipswich have struck upon a Premier League strikeforce

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading clash at the weekend

Family run off-licence in Ipswich to close its doors after 40 years at the heart of community

Family run business, S.Kunnan Singh and Sons on Cauldwell Hall Road in Ipswich is closing after 40 years. L-R Hajara Singh,Sarnakt Singh, Nishan Singh, Mann Singh and Sukhbhag Singh.

Complaint after Otley man waits four hours for ambulance ‘screaming in pain’ with broken hip

Arthur Bloomfield, who was made to wait four hours for an ambulance after a fall at his home in Otley.

Katie Bent named as 32-year-old killed after Bardwell crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash near Bardwell. Photo: Chris Shimwell

Most commented

East of England Co-op unveils major renovation plans for sites in Ipswich

The former Ipswich Co-op Department Store in Carr Street that could become a new primary school for the town centre.

Former Town star Kieron Dyer feels Ipswich have struck upon a Premier League strikeforce

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal to take Town 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading clash at the weekend

Updated: Look East journalist Sally Chidzoy takes BBC to employment tribunal for harassment, victimisation and sex discrimination

BBC Look East journalist Sally Chidzoy at an employment tribunal hearing in Cambridge on Tuesday February 7. She alleges she was subject to harassment, victimisation and sexual discrimination at the BBC.

Suffolk tinnitus sufferer Colin Spence speaks about living with ‘debilitating’ condition 24/7

Karen Finch, from The Hearing Care Centre, Ipswich, examines a patient's ears

Opinion: Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey: I fully accept Brexit vote

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and Southwold Mayor, Melanie Tucker, meeting with Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Jane Ellison, to press the case over the substantial increase in business rates set for Southwold High Street.

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24