Government reduces taxpayer stake in Lloyds Banking Group to below 5%
09:27 30 January 2017
The Government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to less than 5% as the lender moves one step closer to full private ownership.
UK Financial Investments, which manages the stake in Lloyds, cut its holding in the lender by around 1%.
It means the taxpayer’s stake in the bank now stands at 4.99%, with more than £18.5n being returned to Government coffers since the lender’s £20.3bn bailout.
It is the latest in a series of share sales by the Government, which said in October it hoped to offload its remaining shares in Lloyds within a year.
The Government has progressively sold down its original 43% stake in Lloyds and Chancellor Philip Hammond ditched plans for a share sale to the public in October, opting instead to offload the holding to institutional investors.
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Simon Kirby said: “Since our decision to sell the Government’s stake in Lloyds we have recovered over 90% of the money taxpayers injected into the bank during the financial crisis.
“This represents real progress and I am delighted that we are on track to return Lloyds to private ownership.”
All proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the national debt.