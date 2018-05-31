Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 26°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Archant Local Impact

Essex malt business buys up Yorkshire competitor

PUBLISHED: 12:10 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:10 20 August 2018

barley grown to produce malt

barley grown to produce malt

Crips Maltings

A subsidiary of Witham-based Bairds Malt has bought a Yorkshire competitor in an undisclosed-value deal.

Grain trader Saxon Agriculture, of Swaffham in Norfolk, said the acquisition of Campbell and Penty would open up new regions to the business.

Saxon grain director Mark Smith said: “Access to first-hand farm grain in Yorkshire and North East will allow us to now source cereals, oilseeds and pulses directly from growers across all the major English arable regions and thereby better serve our consumer customers.”

Campbell and Penty, which has traded since 1921, will retain its name but trade from a new office in Tadcaster, with all transactions secured by Bairds Malt, its UK parent business.

Saxon managing director Nigel Gossett said: “At a time of contraction and consolidation in the merchant sector we are confident that farmers and consumers will benefit from the presence of a new, secure trading partner in the region.”

Bairds Malt operates five malt plants in the UK, turned over £187.4m in 2017 and employs around 220 people. It is a division of Graincorp Australia.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Office Outlet stores in Ipswich and Colchester spared closure

Yesterday, 17:47 Jessica Hill
Office Outlet/Better Gym in Russell Road. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Office Outlet’s stores across Suffolk and north Essex have been spared closure, it is understood as fears were raised that the stationary giant may become the next victim of the retail slump.

‘Be careful’ - former Miss Universe takes Suffolk business studies lessons to heart as she launches new record label

Yesterday, 17:41 Sarah Chambers
Suffolk University business management graduate Leila Lopes, who has launched record label The Uprise Picture: CASSIANO GRANDI

A former Suffolk business management student who shot to fame after winning the Miss Universe beauty pageant said she had learnt valuable lessons from her studies as she prepared to launched a new record label.

ASDA in talks with staff over proposals to close its Newmarket store

Yesterday, 17:21 Jessica Hill
Plans are being drawn up to close the Asda store at Fordhall Retail Park in Newmarket.

Supermarket giant Asda has announced plans to close its Newmarket store, putting dozens of jobs at risk.

‘Great to be up and running’ - Suffolk pub serves up food days after fire destroyed kitchen

Yesterday, 17:20 Andrew Hirst
The damaged Fox Inn pictured following a serious fire Picture: TIM MELERO

Staff at an award-winning Suffolk pub have been praised for their quick work in restoring normal service just days after a serious fire destroyed its kitchen.

Essex malt business buys up Yorkshire competitor

Yesterday, 12:10 Jessica Hill
barley grown to produce malt

A subsidiary of Witham-based Bairds Malt has bought a Yorkshire competitor in an undisclosed-value deal.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘The bottom line is he didn’t want to play for Ipswich Town’ - Hurst on Waghorn departure

Martyn Waghorn left Ipswich Town for Derby in a deal worth an initial £5million. Picture: PA

Opinion: Lankester impresses, Rowe’s treble, Huws’ return and sharp Morris - observations as U23s hit EIGHT

Emyr Huws in action for the Under 23s against Hull. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Low wages mean hundreds more workers are claiming Universal Credit

Maureen Reynel at FIND’s Ipswich foodbank. Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Greater Anglia trains delayed after vehicle strikes bridge

Delays are expected until at least 7pm this evening. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man pleads guilty to causing crash which killed his best friend

The scene of the crash on Windmill Hill in Long Melford Picture: ARCHANT

Gallery: ‘Out of this world’ – Action-packed Aldeburgh Carnival in pictures

Youngsters enjoy the fun at Aldeburgh Carnival Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24