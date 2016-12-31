Overcast

Harwich & North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin visits new home of The Lampshade Company at Mother Studios in Ardleigh

08:00 01 January 2017

Archant

Harwich & North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin was among the guests as Colchester-based firm The Lampshade Company hosted an open day to mark its move into new premises at Mother Studios in Ardleigh.

Mr Jenkin was given a tour of the complex, created through the conversion of a Victorian malt warehouse, and was presented with a bespoke hand-made lampshade featuring the Houses of Parliament to use in his office.

Angela Berry, director of The Lampshade Company, said: “We’re delighted to have our new premises at Mother Studios and that Bernard Jenkin was able to visit us during our open day.

“We’re thankful for all the support we’ve received from our local MP; it was great to have the opportunity to give Mr Jenkin a tour around our new premises and gift him one of our Parliament lampshades.”

The Lampshade Company, founded ini 2011, creates lampshades with fabrics from well known designers such as Emma Bridgewater, Liberty of London, Sanderson, Harlequin and Osborne & Little.

Earlier this year, the company also launched a personalised digital print range which allows customers to order handmade lampshades which feature their own company logos and branding or family photos.

Mother Studios opened in October 2015 and is now home to around 25 artists and businesses.

“Mother Studios has a great community of artists and businesses and we love sharing our space with other creative and innovative people,” added Angela.

“Being based at Mother Studios has given The Lampshade Company the perfect opportunity to have a much larger work space for the team and produce many more products for larger commercial clients.”

