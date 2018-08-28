Partly Cloudy

Celebrating a regional success story

PUBLISHED: 10:48 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:48 31 October 2018

Ipswich-based regional business, The Hearing Care Centre, celebrated 20 years with a special event at Suffolk Food Hall attended by patients, employees and supporters. Cutting the cake, Melvyn Howe, Karen Finch and Matthew Coward. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD

Ipswich-based regional business, The Hearing Care Centre, celebrated 20 years with a special event at Suffolk Food Hall attended by patients, employees and supporters. Cutting the cake, Melvyn Howe, Karen Finch and Matthew Coward. Picture: NATHAN HOWARD

Award winning, family-run hearing care company The Hearing Care Centre, celebrated its 20th anniversary by organising a reception for loyal patients, employees and supporters, many of whom have been with the company since 1999.

The company was founded by entrepreneur and audiologist Karen Finch in 1998.

She has nurtured the centre from its humble beginnings with a staff of only three, operating from a single centre in Ipswich, to a specialist team of 26, working from 26 locations across East Anglia.

Over the 20 years, Karen and her team have won many awards for the quality of their business including EADT Business Awards.

Karen is particularly proud of the customer service the team provides their patients.

The company has numerous awards for its customer care and believes it can find the right solution for every hearing problem that presents itself, combined with the very best aftercare.

Mrs Finch said: “We were thrilled to have had the opportunity to thank all of our patients and those special to us, for their support of The Hearing Care Centre.

“Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today, so to see them all together in one room was extremely overwhelming and humbling.”

“Hearing is our passion. Through better hearing, we have helped thousands of people to live happier and healthier lives. We want to use our anniversary as a chance to not only look back over the last 20 years, but also to look forward to what is to come next”, she added.

